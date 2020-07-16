Madrid dethrone Barcelona, win La Liga title

Real Madrid have dethroned Barcelona, winning La Liga title on Thursday, with one game left to spare.

Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 to clinch the title.

Rival, Barcelona fell at home by 1-2 to 11 placed Osasuna in a poor showing. If Barcelona had won the match, that would not have still stop Madrid from winning the title.

Madrid which have been impressive since the restart of the league disrupted by Coronavirus, came into the game knowing that a win will secure the title for them while Barcelona were relying on Villarreal to spoil the host’s celebration, hoping to beat Osasuna at home.

But Madrid never disappointed as Karim Benzema puts them ahead on 29 minutes into the game.

Luka Modric laid the ball off to Karim Benzema, who shot from close range low into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless to put the host one goal up.

Benzema, who is Madrid’s hero scored his second goal through a penalty.

He simply puts the ball into the bottom left corner past the outstretched arm of Sergio Asenjo to make it 2-0 on 77th minute.

Villarreal looked to have come back into the game after putting a goal back.

Mario Gaspar picked out Iborra in the box with a decent cross, and he scored in the left side of the goal with a header from close range to make it 2-1.

On added time, Marco Asensio fired the ball in and looked to get on the score-sheet, but the referee disallowed the goal after VAR reviewed the goal, but it was not enough to spoil Madrid’s victory.

Real Madrid had not won the La Liga title since 2017 as Barcelona had always dominated.