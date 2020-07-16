Breaking: Ondo reports 95 fresh COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s infections hits 34, 854

Ondo State on Thursday recorded ninety-five fresh COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s infections from the virus inched closer to the 35, 000 mark.

This is according to a tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which noted that the country had 595 new cases of the virus for the day.

The new COVID-19 infections were reported in twenty-four states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), taking the total cases to 34, 854.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos State, had the highest number of cases for the day with 156 persons infected with the virus and is followed by Ondo State – 95.

Other COVID-19 cases for the day were found as follows: Rivers – 53, Abia – 43, Oyo – 38, Enugu – 29, Edo – 24, FCT – 23, Kaduna – 20, Akwa Ibom – 17, Anambra – 17, Osun – 17 Ogun -14, Kano – 13 and Imo – 11.

Also, they were fresh COVID-19 infections recorded in other parts of the West African nation as thus: Delta – 6, Ekiti – 5, Gombe – 4, Plateau – 4, Cross River – 2, Adamawa – 1, Bauchi – 1, Jigawa – 1 and Yobe – 1.

