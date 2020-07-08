Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers ( NICE) unveiling their office at Oshopey Plaza in ikeja Lagos

L-r ... National vice Chairman Nigerian institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo, Past Chairman Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye, Chairman Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter ( NICE) Engr Omolola Adetona, treasurer Engr Olawale Bolarinwa, behind Engr Emeka Ibeh, during the Cutting of tape at the Unveiling of (NICE) Office at Oshopey Plaza ikeja in Lagos on 27/6/2020 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Engr O.W Olokunola,Chairman Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye,  Chairman Nigerian institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola  Adetona  ,Engr M.O.Odumeru,,and Engr Opeoluwa Ogungbo.
L-r…  Engr Stefan  Evchsuhofar, Engr Omotayo Jegede, Chairman  (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola  Adetona  and Vice Chairman APWEN Lagos chapter , Engr Monsurah Alagbe.
L-r … Chairman NICE  Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola  Adetona , Engr Omotayo Jegede, Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, and Engr Nimot Muili.
L-r… Finance Secretary  NICE ikeja  Akinlolu Satope,  publicity Secretary  Engr Victor  Omike,  Chairman ( NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola  Adetona, Engr Odumade Adeleke and Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye.
L-r… National vice Chairman Nigerian institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo, with Chairman NICE Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola  Adetona, presenting a plague to Ex –Officio of the branch  Engr Major Daniel Adeniyi .

L-r …National vice Chairman Nigerian institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo,  Chairman ( NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Omolola  Adetona , Engr Emeka Ibeh, and other Executive members  during the official opening of NICE Lagos Office Collocation project seeks to encourage Unemployed Engineers to go into Entrepreneurship through provision  of rentable Contact Office to incubate such SMEs.

