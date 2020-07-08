Equity market gains N37 bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday closed in positive trend, gaining N37 billion
Specifically, Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.29 per cent to N12.570 trillion from.N12.533 trillion traded on Monday.’
Ajimobi didn’t release a dime for the burial of late gov Kolapo Ishola, says Ishola’s family
JOE OKWUOFU, Ibadan. The family of late governor Kolapo Ishola of Oyo state on Tuesday reacted to the statement...
Edo Guber: Dollars will not decide the election – Wike
OBIORA IFOH, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Tuesday inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the Edo state governorship...
Zenith Bank ranked number one bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital
Zenith Bank Plc has again emerged as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the 2020 Top 1000 World...
Maritime training: Navy, NIMASA to align curricula
Plans are at an advanced stage to harmonise the training procedures of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the...
Access Bank waives three-month accrued stamp duty for customers
Access Bank, has rescinded its position on the deduction of three-month accrued stamp duty from its customers. The tier-1...
MAN members should adhere to NCDC, PTF protocols –Ahmed
COMFORT EKELEME, Asst. Business Editor As the COVID-19 Pandemic is currently ravaging world economies with Nigeria recording 26,484 confirmed...
Shareholders of Skyway Aviation approves 16.5k dividend
COMFORT EKELEME Shareholders of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCOL), Tuesday approved a total dividend of N223.34 million for...
Cadbury Nigeria lauds Peterside for leading transformational growth
Cadbury Nigeria Plc has commended Mr. Atedo Peterside, its immediate past Chairman, for his unwavering leadership through...
Stay clear clear of NSITF, management warns Ngige
OBIORA IFOH, Abuja The Management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has...
Arsenal’s Arteta frustrated by Nketiah red card
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left frustrated and puzzled after Eddie Nketiah's red card late on in Tuesday's 1-1 home draw with...
General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka visits Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos
L-R ....The General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka ,Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a...
Nigeria developing strategies to realize gas commercialization objective – NCDMB
.. as RunGas set to begin production of cylinders at Lekki Free Zone The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board...
Hollywood producer, Steve Bing commits suicide
Steve Bing, popular American producer, philanthropist, and writer has committed suicide. According to TMZ, Bing died on Monday after he jumped from the 27th floor...
Defeating rape and sexual violence
The upsurge in rape cases and other forms of sexual violence in the country in the past few months should be of...
Of Ize-Iyamu, a recycled video, acid incident, and the courage of a honest leader
By John MayakiThe recycling of an old video interview erroneously reported as recent wherein Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu clarified the events that led...
CAC Pastor arrested for raping daughter
The Police have arrested a – 44 – year old Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ogo Oluwa parish, Oluwafemi Oyebola,...
Anambra Oil mogul says Buhari only President to impact Igbo
PAMELA EBOH, Awka Anambra born oil mogul, Chief Authur Eze, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the only president...
Oilserve Ltd $2.8 billion AKK Gas pipeline Project – A Nigerian Content Milestone Achievement- PETAN
UGO AMADI The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended the Oilserve Ltd $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas...
Stakeholders raises concerns over Nigeria’s delayed PIB fiscal framework
UGO AMADI Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector has once again raised fresh concerns over the outlook of...
Trump fires adamant New York attorney Berman at Barr’s prompting
President Donald Trump has fired by directly Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani. U.S. Attorney...
WHO warns World in ‘New and dangerous phase’ of COVID-19 pandemic
The World Health Organization warned Friday of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic with people tiring of lockdowns despite the disease’s...
Facebook removes Trump’s re-election messages
Facebook on Thursday removed ads by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that contained a symbol used in Nazi Germany for political prisoners. The leading social...
New York declares Juneteenth or 19 June new public holiday
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared 19 June or Juneteenth as a public holiday in the state. The day commemorates the ending of slavery...
Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigns, killer cop fired after black man killed
Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday hours after a black man was fatally shot by officers. Authorities said the slain man, Rayshard Brooks, who...
Insecurity: Methodist cleric tasks FG on ethnic cleansing, Christians annihilation
DAMISI OJO,Akure The Bishop of Methodist Church,Nigeria, Owo Diocese in Ondo State, Rt.Rev'd Solomon Adegbite, has urged the Federal Government to clear its name by...
Pastors afraid of COVID-19 have no faith in Christ – Oyakhilome
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, has alleged that church leaders are responsible for the guidelines placed on churches. Oyakhilome insisted that some leaders have...
COVID-19 : Oyo CAN urges multiple worship in churches
From: Joe Okwuofu, Ibadan. Oyo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed members to engage in multiple church services to meet...
Anambra Oil mogul says Buhari only President to impact Igbo
PAMELA EBOH, Awka Anambra born oil mogul, Chief Authur Eze, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the only president...
