University of Lagos, Sod Turning in honour of Professor Ade Kukoyi at 80 held at UNILAG Sports Centre in Lagos

R-L ...Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, The Celebrant former captains of the cricket teams UNILAG Prof Adebola Kukoyi, Chairman UNILAG Sport Council Prof Solomon Akintoye, during the Sod turning Event in honour of Prof Adebola Kukoyi at 80 birthday , Organized by UNILAG Aluminum Cricket in Lagos on 4/7/2020. ..PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …The Celebrant former captains of the cricket teams UNILAG,  Prof Adebola Kukoyi, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, Vice President Nigeria Cricket  Association Mr Uyi  Akpata and   UNILAG Aluminum Cricket    Mr Kwesi Sagoe .
 
L-r …Wife of the celebrant  Mrs. Margaret  Kukoyi, The celebrant  Prof Adebola Kukoyi, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.
L-r… Chairman UNILAG Sport  Council  Prof Solomon Akintoye, University Librarian Dr Yetunde Zanid ,  Vice President Nigeria Cricket  Association Mr Uyi Akpata and   Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola.
L-r …Vice President Nigeria Cricket  Association Mr Uyi Akpata, Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola. Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, the celebrant  Prof Adebola Kukoyi, during the  Sod turning  Event in Honour of Prof Adebola Kukoyi at 80 birthday , organised by UNILAG Aluminum Cricket    in Lagos on 4/7/2020 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

