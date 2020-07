.. as RunGas set to begin production of cylinders at Lekki Free Zone

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has disclosed that the country is developing various projects to promote commercialization and utilization of gas and the Board is supporting federal government’s vision in areas of Liquefied Natural Gas, LPG penetration by investing in RUNGAS to promote local production of gas cylinders in Polaku, Bayelsa State.