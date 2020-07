JOE OKWUOFU, Ibadan.



The family of late governor Kolapo Ishola of Oyo state on Tuesday reacted to the statement of the former Chief of Staff to late governor Abiola Ajimobi, Dr. Gbade Ojo , who claimed that more than N30million was released to the family to support the burial of the late former governor Ishola by the then governor Ajimobi’s government.