S’East governors, Ohanaeze set up Alaigbo Stabilization Fund

*Appoint 50-member c’ttee of experts to develop Igbo land

* CAC cancels registration of splinter new Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The South East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have agreed to set up a driving force known as Alaigbo Stabilization Fund for the development of Igbo land.

“The Fund is intended to develop Igbo land to the status of Catalonia in Spain and Bavaria in Germany,” Chief Emeka Attamah, S. A. Media and Publicity to President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said Tuesday in a statement.

To achieve this objective, a 50-man steering committee made up of experts and professionals in banking, finance and development economics drawn from the diaspora and all the five South East states have been set up to draft the basis of Alaigbo Stabilization Fund and its governance protocol.

The Committee has as its Chairman Prof. Osita Ogbu a renowned economist and development expert and former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, while Anyim Ude will serve as its Secretary.

Other members of the Committee include : Mac Atasia, Ike Chioke, Patrick Okigbo, Nnanna Anyim Ude, Dr Nick Okoye, Dr Ndy Onukwuesi, Emeka Onwuka, Dave Nwachukwu, Chief Aloysius Ihezie, Dr Bernard Orbika, Ngozi Odumuko, Jerome Okolo, Emeka Ugwuoju and Reginald Ihebuzor.

Also in the Committee are Ben Nwawudu, Monye Chuka, Dr Sam Amadi, Dr Joe Abah, Ede Solomon, Barrister Nwachukwu, Prof. Ejiofor of WIC, Air Vice Marshall Obierika, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Charles Nwodo, Kalu Onuma, Solomon E. Adimora, Uzodinmma Okpara, Chief Tony Okeke, Okey Nwadinobi, Onyeka Onwenu, Mrs. Ann Aligwe, Ebere Onwudiwe, Emma Onyilofor, AIG Dr (Mrs) Grace Okudo, Dr Chukwuma Agu and Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Ambassador Alex Nwofe, Ben Ezenta, Ebere Enemchukwu, Max Osita Okonkwo, Dr Mrs Grace Uwazuike, Dr Ken C. Nwekpa and Dr Ferdinand Agu.

Commenting on the Stabilization Fund, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said that it would involve all Igbo sons and daughters at home and the diaspora, adding that any contribution by anybody would be an investment from which he will be receiving dividends.

Nwodo explained that the Fund would drive investment in the South East such that every Igbo investor or entrepreneur would want to take advantage of the incentives it would provide.

According to him, members of the Committee were carefully chosen based on their individual learning, competence and exposure.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has withdrawn the certificate of registration issued to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly. The commission said the conditions for the issuance of the certificate have not been fully fulfilled.

In a statement made available to onlinenews on Monday, June 29, CAC advised the trustees of the association to return the certificate to the commission.

It read: “This is to inform the general public that the certificate of registration No. IT 144918 issued inadvertently to the Trustees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, has been withdrawn by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“The Trustees of the association have been advised to return the said certificate to the commission as the same has been canceled. The conditions for the issuance of the certificate have not been fully fulfilled,” it said.

Recall that a new Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly was reported to have been registered with the CAC and purportedly taken over the leadership of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation.

Nkeli Nzekwe, the traditional ruler of Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday, June 28 inaugurated the new group in his palace as its Board of Trustees chairman.

He said the importance of the new order was that the Igbo group had become a legal personality that could sue and be sued and no longer a self-serving platform. Nzekwe said henceforth the new leadership would pilot the affairs of the Igbo worldwide to the exclusion of anybody on the saddle before the incorporation of the group.

He said: “Today, I welcome the newly inaugurated members of the National Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide led by Basil Onyeachonam. As the Chairman Board of Trustees of the organization, I call on Ndigbo all over the world to join hands together and make Ohanaeze Ndigbo great again.

“I’m one of the founding members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in 1976. After the Nigerian civil war, I and some Igbo patriots came together to discuss the way forward for Ndigbo with the good intention to unite Ndigbo under a common umbrella body. This initiative was much welcomed by our people, considering the maximum displacement of Ndigbo during the war and its aftermath. Our principal aim then was specifically to unite Ndigbo and speak with one voice.

“It was unfortunate that the organisation later lost its principal focus and degenerated to a political tool in the hands of some greedy politicians, which created room to the formation of several Igbo organisations, due to lack of confidence in the affairs of Ohanaeze.

“On the 25th of November 2019, some notable Igbo stakeholders visited my palace to discuss the way forward on how to restructure Ohanaeze Ndigbo and give it a corporate legal status instead of merely existing as a pressure group and a political tool in the hands of few individuals,” he said.

Nzekwe said throughout the 44 years of the existence of the Igbo Apex group, it was not registered at the CAC nor recognised by notable International bodies as a corporate personality.

”I am glad to announce to the general public today, Sunday, that Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly is now registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission with the RC NO: 144918, under the present leadership of Barrister Basil Onyeachonam as the President General. The organisation today is recognised by the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” he added.

For a better society