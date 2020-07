Ondo Gov. Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

,,, PDP sympathizes, urges NCDC to take action on test, isolation

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

“I tested positive for #COVID19,” Mr Akeredolu posted on his Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu (https://t.co/P5UH0SmBiw), on Tuesday afternoon.

“All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.”

Akeredolu becomes the fifth incumbent governor to test positive for COVID-19.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state recovered after testing positive for the disease.

Also, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia is currently undergoing treatment for the disease while his counterpart in Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, is self-isolating after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Godwin Obaseki of Edo, had also self-isolated after coming in contact with infected people. They later tested negative for the disease.

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, died last week from complications triggered by the disease.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said 132,304 samples have been tested.

As at midnight Monday, there were 15, 255 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 9,402 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 25, 231 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10, 310 cases, followed by FCT – 1,818, Oyo – 1, 372, Kano – 1, 211, Rivers – 1, 056, Edo – 986, Delta – 965, Ogun –807, Kaduna – 703, Katsina – 549, Bauchi – 500, Gombe – 503, Borno – 491, Ebonyi – 481, Plateau – 405, Jigawa – 317, Imo – 318, Abia – 302, Enugu – 261, Ondo – 308, Kwara – 217, Nasarawa – 213, Bayelsa – 211, Sokoto – 151, Osun – 124, Akwa Ibom – 86, Adamawa – 84, Niger – 84, Kebbi – 76, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 73, Yobe – 59, Benue – 59, Ekiti – 43, Taraba!- 19 and Kogi – 4.

Although the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Nigeria on Monday further reopened its economy as it lifted the ban on interstate travels and opened its airports for domestic flights.

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has expressed deep concern on the report that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had been tested positive to the highly infectious Covid19 virus.

The party however said it is a bit glad that the Governor is at the moment asymptomatic,but still concerned about the possibility of identifying, isolating and testing those who may have been exposed to the governor particularly within the last 14 days.

A statement by the PDP’s spokesman in the state,Zadok Akintoye said” It is quite unfortunate that the actions of Mr. Governor during his trip to Abuja to submit his nomination form may have also exposed members of the House of Assembly who joined him on that trip.

“A viral video clearly showing the Governor sneezing into his hands in the midst of the members of the House of Assembly, was shared online making it imperative that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)takes immediate action in testing and isolating anyone who may have been exposed to the Governor within the last few days.

” Our prayers and best wishes goes to the Governor at these time and we hope that the lessons learnt would help in ensuring greater compliance with laid down rules for mitigating the spread of the virus.

