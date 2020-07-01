Late Kogi CJ’s death not COVID-19 related, Bello insists

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has again disagreed with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this time, over the cause of death of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah.

Ajanah died on Sunday, at the Gwagwalada COVID-19 isolation centre, from alleged complications arising from novel disease.

Bello has been having a running battle with the authorities of the NCDC over the presence or otherwise of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the state, alleging the latter of making up numbers that were neither correct nor emanated from the state.

Bello who was speaking at the third day prayer for the late Kogi chief law officer, on Tuesday, called on the people of the state not to give in to fear, saying that the COVID-19 remains an importation into the country, and forced on the people.

He described the COVID-19 as worse than banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and genocide put together, adding that it was artificial, but unfortunately sold to Nigerians.

He said that the late Justice Ajanah died a natural death, and urged the people not to attribute his death to anything other than natural, ‘as is being insinuated by certain persons for political and mischief purposes.’

“Do not give in to fear and evil of the issues of COVID-19…. it is a disease that has been imported, propagated and forced on the people for no just cause.

“Nothing kills faster than fear. I urge you all not to accept cut and paste, as COVID-19. It is only out to create fear, panic, pandemic, orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.

“Whether medical experts and scientist believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifespans of the people. It is a disease propagated by force, for Nigerians to accept.”

Bello described the late Ajanah as a brain, jurist per excellence and a lover of peace, and prayed Allah to grant him Aljanah fidaus.

