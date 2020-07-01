APC: Giadom, a hero of democracy, Buhari builder of ideal APC – Eze

… Says appointment of Buni as CTC chair tonic for party’s rebirth

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC party, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a hero of Nigeria’s nascent democracy for going against all odds to rescue the party from the downward slide and path of disintegration.

In a statement made available to media houses, Eze stated that the history of democracy and good governance in Nigeria cannot be complete without the mention of Chief Giadom, whose sterling leadership and public spirit brought back orderliness and harmony to the party.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) said the party which won elections overwhelmingly with 25 Governors out of 36 States in her kitty has lost grip of five States to her opponents and was on self destruction until the entrance of Chief Giadom who came into the scene and calmed the storm by frustrating the heinous plots to destabilize a party which party members have sacrificed their lives and blood to build.

Chief Eze said Nigerians and the entire world are celebrating the peace that have been restored to the largest political party in Africa and that efforts are being made to reposition it for the greater challenges ahead, courtesy the forthrightness of this bold man from Rivers State who took the bull by the horn and courageously surmounted the challenge that nearly tore the party apart.

He said with Chief Giadom officially handing over the affairs of the party to Gov. Mai Bunni, all is now set to hit the ground running for the project of rejigging the party and restoring her to the winning ways.

Eze maintained that Giadom remains a patriot whose courage, sacrifices and selflessness are worth reckoning.

Similarly, the party chieftain expressed gratitude to President Buhari, who by sheer wisdom and strength of character, demonstrated that his silence during the pendency of the hostilities was golden. He said by siding the truth and respecting the laws of the country and encouraging Giadom to bring back the party to the path of greatness, the President has displayed the character of a worthy party leader.

Chief Eze said by Mr. President Intervention and Chief Giadom’s courage, the APC is being recreated into the ideal political party we all laid our lives to build.

The party chief hailed the appointment of the Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni and described it as the tonic required at this period to recreate the APC as a part of our dream. Counting on the competence of Mai Buni, Eze said “With his wealth of experience as a two time Secretary of the APC before his election as the Yobe State Governor, I am convinced that Mr. Buni is in a common and familiar terrain that repositioning the party will not be a difficult task”. He said With the calibre of people in the Committee to assist Gov. Buni pilot the affairs of the party for the next six months, APC will surely regain her place as the most acceptable political party in Nigeria.

Eze highlighted the following as the committee members – Osun State Governor, Isiaka Oyetola – SW, Senator Ken Nnamani – SE, Mrs. Stella Okorete – Women Rep, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello – NC, Dr. James Lalu – Physically Challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Rep and Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – Reps

Others are Mr. David Lyon – SS, Abba Ari -NW, Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE, Ismail Ahmed – Youth and Sen. Akpan Udoedehe – Secretary.

Eze counsels the Buni CTC to kick off her programs by visiting all the key actors and stakeholders of the party into finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis ravaging the party. The CTC should liaise with the Chief Bisi Akande led Reconciliation Committee to know the position of the crisis facing most of the State Chapters of the party into finding a way out of building an egalitarian, vibrant, an ideological based political party that will usher in a great and focused Nigeria.

Eze reasoned that the simplest way of resolving most of the crisis facing the party is to set in motion the modalities of setting up Committees to organise Ward, Local Government and States Congresses, Chief Eze said, the crisis ravaging most of the States would have been dealt with thereby shaming all the agents of destabilisation that have constituted themselves into enemies of the party.

Eze commended Senator Bola Tinubu, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and former members of the National Working Committee of the party for accepting to respect the stand of President Buhari for the reorganization and repositioning of the party .

Eze quoting the National Chairman of APC, Gov. Buni, “To achieve the task ahead of the committee and the party, I urge all Party members to heed to the appeal by our Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on his call to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in the courts to please withdraw such cases in the “interest of our great-Party.” In the same vein, Chief Eze appealed to Hon. Igo Aguma and Senator Magnus Abe to respect the stand of our leader and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari by withdrawing all their court cases against the party and allow the present State Exco of the party under the leadership of Dr. Davies Sokonte to be so that collectively we can rebuild our party and prepare for the forthcoming congresses in the State.

Eze urged Nigerians to have faith in the present leadership to recreate the party in order to serve Nigerians better and take her to her anticipated pride of place for the good of all.

