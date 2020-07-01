774,000 jobs: Drama as Senators walk Keyamo out of meeting

There was drama on Tuesday as some senators walked the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN out of a meeting in Abuja.

The lawmakers had invited Keyamo to give details of the Special Public Works Programme where 774,000 people would be recruited by the Federal Government under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

During the meeting which was held at the National Assembly in Abuja, members of the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Labour sought to ascertain the method of selection of a 20-man committee from each of the 36 states for the programme.

But, a heated argument erupted between committee members and Keyamo over who should anchor the programme which was to be domiciled under the NDE.

As the rowdy session ensued, the committee decided to go into a closed-door session to discuss the matter, but the minister refused, insisting that the further discussions be held in the presence of journalists.

This angered the lawmakers who told Keyamo to apologise to the committee, but he ignored them.

Thereafter, the minister was asked to leave the meeting since he refused to apologise to the committee members.The lawmakers claimed that Keyamo has no right to direct the committee on how to conduct its proceedings.

This comes a day after the minster inaugurated the 20-member committees in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by virtual means.

According to him, 1,000 persons would be selected from each of the 774 local government areas in the country to be engaged by the government in the Special Public Works Programme.

Oba of Benin disowns trending video, says alleged insult on Buhari, others is fake news

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll has disowned the malicious attacks on the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and few other prominent Nigerians in a recent video trending on the social media, describing it as fake news.

In the video, one Eranomigho Edegbe, claimed that he had the authority of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin, to hurl invectives and insults at Mr. President.

However, Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, in a statement on Monday, June 29, 2020, dismissed the claims, saying “that our love for Mr. President is unparalleled as the relationship shared dates back to the days of His Royal Majesty, Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory), the immediate past Oba of Benin.”

The statement reads: “The attention of the Palace of the Oba of Benin has been drawn to a recent video trending on social media anchored by one Eranomigho Edegbe stating that he has the authority of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin, to hurl invectives and insults at His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and few other respected members of the society.

“For the purposes of clarification, and to set the records straight, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin, wish to make it categorically and irrevocably clear that the said video and the contents therein were not commissioned nor was it encouraged by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the malicious attacks on the integrity of His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and all other persons whom the video seek to malign.

“We wish to state unequivocally that our love for Mr. President is unparalleled as the relationship shared dates back to the days of His Royal Majesty, Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory), the immediate past Oba of Benin. This relationship was further strengthened when Mr. President headed the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

“His Excellency was always very nice, warm, respectful and accommodating to our father His Royal Majesty Oba Erediauwa Mr. President has extended same to His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare Il, Oba Of Benin.

“In our avowed stance of non-partisanship, we are in constant prayers that His Excellency’s desires are fully manifest in Edo State for the benefit of the Benin Royal Family, Edo people and, the nation as a whole. Thus, our prayers and support for Mr. President is enormous.

“We also wish to state that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has always respected not just the traditional institutions in Edo State, but also the Palace of the Oba of Benin. His affection for our father who adopted the Comrade as a son is well known. This relationship was also reinforced during his tenure as Executive Governor of Edo State. We were happy to convene a send-forth for him upon the expiration of his two-terms, where HIS ROYAL MAJESTY used the Ada of the ancestors to pray for his protection, a thing quite rare in Benin custom; we are glad that the prayers said on him continue to be efficacious in all his endeavours.

“Captain Hosa Okunbor is an illustrious son of the Palace of the Oba of Benin, who at all times has worked in support of the Palace as a son of the Oba of Benin, thus, there can be nothing but goodwill and positive prayers for this distinguished son of Benin Kingdom.

“These utterances and behaviour of Eranomigho and his cohorts show that they are not happy and comfortable with the cordial relationship between the Palace of the Oba of Benin and the Presidency.

“Furthermore, it shows that some disgruntled elements like Eranomigho have deep animosity against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Captain Hosa Okunbo.

“The video under reference, and all such made in similar vein should be seen for what they really are, as they seek to propagate ‘fake news’, misinformation, disaffection, and misrepresentation for their own selfish and mischievous intentions. The recent fake news is akin to an audio one that claimed His Royal Majesty has directed all Bini people not to sweep their homes for three days in order to avoid the corona virus pandemic which they knew very well was contrary to keeping everywhere disinfected as well as hand washing, using hand sanitizers and practicing social distancing protocols, all part of the NCDC Pandemic Prevention Measures. We also had to rebut that immediately.

“The antecedents of social media rats and their roguish antics and activities are a global malaise, and should not be taken seriously by rational, reasonable and responsible members of society as their action is driven by their quest to satisfy their hunger and their desperation to scrounge for a means of livelihood.

“We wish to reassure His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all mentioned in the video that they enjoy the confidence and goodwill of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin.

“We use this medium to sound a note of caution to members of the public to totally disregard and discountenance the statements made in the said video and to further warn that this attempt and similar attempts to bring the Palace of the Oba of Benin and the revered institution of the Benin monarchy into disrepute shall be met stiffly within the parameters of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the traditional processes of the Benin Kingdom.

“Eranomigho and his cohorts are hereby reminded that there is an ancestral curse on anyone who attempts to tarnish the image of the Oba of Benin and the ancient Throne of Benin Kingdom. The Benin Traditional Council hereby demands an unreserved apology from Eranomigho in other to avert the consequences”.

