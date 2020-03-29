Tinubu, a rallying point for a United Nigeria – APC Govs

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress as a rallying personality in the quest for a united Nigeria.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in a congratulatory message to the former Lagos State governor, on his 68th birthday also acknowledged and commended his leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

He said, “We acknowledge your contributions to our team of

Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria as well as within our great Party, the APC.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent our unifying and rallying point for all.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we advise all Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe until we continue to work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.”