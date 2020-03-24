Equity market return to bullish trend, gains N21 bn

Investment in the ​ Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday took ​ positive trend, increasing by N21 billion.​

Market capitalisation of listed equities improved by 0.19 per cent to N11.329 trillion from N11.308 trillion traded the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 40.18 basis points to 21741.16 points from 21700.98 point traded on Monday.

Investors traded 330.101 million shares worth N3.568 billion in 4561 deals against 464.363 million shares valued at N3.865 billion in 5883 deals.

An analysis of the trading activities during the day showed that Stanbic IBTC group led gainers table during the day, growing by N2.25 kobo to close at N26.10 kobo, Cap Plc followed with a gain of N0.50 kobo to close at N21.50 kobo, Zenith Bank Plc gained N0.25 kobo to close at N10.95 kobo, Custodian and Investment Plc grew by N0.25 kobo to close at N5.90 kobo while Access Bank up by N0.20 kobo to close at N5.60 kobo.

Conversely, Conoil recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding N1.45 kobo to close at N13.15 kobo, Nascon trailed with ​ loss of N0.90 kobo to close at N8.50 kobo, Cadbury Nigeria Plc dipped by N0.50 kobo to close at N5.15 kobo, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc fell by N0.50 kobo to close at N6.00.

​ Guaranty Trust Bank recorded the highest volume of activities during the day, exchanging 78.899 million shares valued at N1.319 billion, Zenith Bank Plc followed with account of 77.914 million shares valued at N852.873 million, Access Bank Plc exchanged 36.034 million shares worth N198.351 million, FBNHoldimgs traded 24.710 million shares cost N96.354 million while United Bank for Africa traded 18.812 million shares cost N84.364 million.

