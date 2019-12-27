Zulum sends stern warning to Borno commissioners

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday, signed the state’s 2020 appropriation bill into law.

At the signing, Bulum warned commissioners that he would not entertain any submission to fund any project or programme that was not captured.

He spoke at the executive council chambers of the Government house in Maiduguri.

“Under no circumstances should any member of the executive council (mostly commissioners) make any financial submission that is not provided for in the 2020 budget.

“All submissions to the executive council or to me must follow the provisions of the budget. Submissions will first of all be subjected to budgetary evaluation to ensure there is provision for them before the submissions are even considered.

“If we follow the provisions of the budget, we will make things easier for ourselves and we will achieve so much in orderly manner. We will be strict in implementing our budget”, Zulum said.

The governor had presented the financial estimate to the State Assembly, his first since assumption of office.

The lawmakers passed the budget on December 23, after it was increased from N134.5 to N146.8 billion.

Deputy Speaker, Abdullahi Musa Askira, had explained that the increment was to make up for gaps identified by the lawmakers during deliberations.

