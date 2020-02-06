Zulum lays foundation of 1,000 housing units for IDPs in Monguno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has laid the foundation and ground breaking for the construction of 1,000 housing units to the Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) to cater for their shelter needs in Monguno, the headquarters of Monguo local government area of Borno State capital.

Laying the foundation of the housing units in Monguno, Governor Zulum said: “t is parts of our efforts to resettle our displaced persons This is to take care of our people and also enable the Government Senior Science Secondary School Monguno resume academic activities”.

The State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engineer Mustapha Gubio while speaking on the occasion, said the estate was purposely to relocate the over 89,000 IDPs presently occupying schools and other government premises in Monguno

The Commissioner for Housing, Engr Vungas said the housing estate which is expected to cost the state government over N5billion, will be completed within six months.

He said ” The Estate will have a school, hospital, boreholes, fire service station, a mini market, offices for CJTF, vigilante and hunters and offices for housing and water management officials.”.

He said roads and drainages would be built and the estate would be electrified with high voltage transformers installed.

For a better society

Total Views: 78 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

