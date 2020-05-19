Zenith General Insurance’s pre-tax profit rises hits N3.67bn

Gross premium grew by 17% year-on-year from N13.7bn to N16.1bn, while there was a 46% growth in underwriting profit from N2.77bn to N4.06bn. The company made substantial gains from reduced claim expenses and healthy growth in gross written premiums.

Investment income showed an increase of 2% year on year, up from N3.55bn in 2018 to N3.63bn in 2019 despite lower yields on most investment classes in 2019.

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kehinde Borisade said “we are re-affirming our mission statement that Zenith General Insurance Ltd exists to ensure peace of mind and also create value to people in a world of uncertainties.

This is evident in our strong financial performance showing improvement across the board through increased premium income, underwriting profits and investment income despite the economic headwinds witnessed in various sectors of the economy. We also ensured prompt settlement of claims with total claims payment of N3.8bn for the year and an average settlement turnaround time of three days.”

He added that “our company has continued to maintain a very strong and healthy financial position with a growth of 6% year-on-year on total assets, and a 4% increase in shareholders’ funds. We also continue to strive to be the best in the insurance industry; maintaining the strongest solvency position and closing the year with a solvency ratio of 726%”.