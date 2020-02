Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Centre) flanked by Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Henry Oroh (3rd Left) and the President, CFA Society Nigeria, Mr. Banji Fehintola, CFA (4th Right), with the University of Lagos Team, Winners of the 2019/2020 CFA Institute Research Challenge, Sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc, at the weekend in Lagos.

For a better society

Total Views: 67 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn