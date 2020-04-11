Zenith Bank brings convenience to banking with IVR

COMFORT EKELEME

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu has said that the Zenith automated voice banking service was designed to ensure a truly amazing experience that will offer convenience for customers of the bank.

Zenith Bank Plc last week introduced an automated voice banking service, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) solution which enables customers to perform basic banking transactions by dialing a dedicated phone line through their registered phone numbers and following the prompts.

According to the bank, by simply dialing +234 (1) 278 7000 from the phone number linked to their accounts and following the prompts, customers can pay bills, restrict their accounts or block their cards, request account statement via email, view the last five transactions, transfer funds, buy airtime among other services.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Onyeagwu urged the bank’s customers to take advantage of this unique service particularly at this critical time when the physical interface with the bank has been greatly impacted due to social distancing and the restriction of movement in some states of the federation due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zenith Bank has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience and sound financial indices. The bank remains a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions.

The Bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last couple of months including the “Zenith Timeless Account”, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above Bank for free, the “Zenith Save4me”, a high-interest target savings account and “Dubai Visa Service” on the Zenith Internet Banking Platform, which allows convenient application and payment for visas to Dubai.

