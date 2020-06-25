You’re worthy of emulation, Akande-Sadipe tells Sanwo-olu, Gbajabiamila

These were contained in her birthday messages to celebrate both Sanwo-olu and Gbajabiamila today.

Hon. Akande-Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency prayed for God’s favour and mercies for them, adding that in their various capacities as Governor, Lagos State and Speaker, House of Representatives, they have done tremendously well, without any doubt.

“Mr. Speaker, our astute lawmaker, as you celebrate God’s blessings, goodness, favour and mercy, I wish you a happy birthday”, she wrote.

She also prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to lead Mr. Speaker, protect and guide him, as he serves the nation.

Hon. Tolu also asked that God would grant Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila all his heart desires to accomplish in the coming years

She also described Governor ‘Jide Sanwoolu as one of the best performing Governors in Nigeria, who has achieved more than his contemporaries in one year, as Governor.

In her prayers for Sanwo-olu, she said, “Your Excellency, I wish you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy, favour, grace and mercy”.