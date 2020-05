Justice Musa Nabaruma, the chief judge of the north eastern state of Yobe is dead.

He died on Monday night at the National Hospital, Abuja after a protracted illness.

He will be buried today.

Nabaruma was born in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was appointed nine years ago as the Chief Judge and was the longest serving judge, though not an indigene.

The state was yet to make an official statement on the death.

