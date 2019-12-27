Yelutide: Fidelity Bank rewards customers with N19m

The bank at the weekend rewarded the lucky customers at the prize presentation ceremonies held in different locations nationwide.

At the Lagos Zone, the bank presented four cash wins of N3 million, N2 million, N1 million and three consolation prizes of of refrigerator, TV set and a generator.

In Lagos, Mr. Jude Chibuike Ezeoke, Mr. Daniel Abiodun, Mrs. Sandra Igweneme and Mr. Celestine Emeka Odiogo were given N1 million, N2 million and N3 million respectively.

Other customers carted away consolation prizes of power generating sets, refrigerator and television sets.

In his response at the prize presentation ceremony, Mr. Celestine Emeka Odiogo who won N3 million expressed joy over the cash prize, saying that Fidelity Bank gave him what no man has ever given him in his lifetime.

“I am very happy because Fidelity gave me what I have never gained from anybody, the gift I have never gotten from anybody. I have never won anything in life before, Fidelity Bank made me a surprised winner, So I pray the bank will continue to grow from strength to strength, and to all my friends and customers of fidelity Bank, I say continue with the bank, as I speak I got the alert even before the end of the event.

“As I am seeing them, they want to make all Nigerians millionaires, so I advice everybody to keep on having a saving account with the bank because it will be well with them. I have been banking with Fidelity for over seven years now, and today, Iam a millionaire.

Mrs. Sandra Igweneme, a business woman who won N2 million urged her friends and families to open an account with Fidelity Bank for a better future.

She said, “I won N2 million today, I want to tell all my friends to come and open account with Fidelity bank, I am so excited because I have been banking with Fidelity Bank for over six years now.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo said this prize presentation is unique as it is coming towards the yuletide season.

Okonkwo who was represented by the Regional Bank Head, Yaba Surulere, Mrs. Chetachi Ezenagu, said “for me what is unique about this promo is that we are doing it towards the yuletide season, so Fidelity Bank is giving back to its customers and saying thank you for saving up this year.

“It is very unique because it falls towards the Christmas period. We have a lot of new things in the new year that will actually motivate and incentify our customers to save more,” he said.

He said the GAIM Promo season 4, is the ninth promo being conducted by the bank in the last 12 years, adding that it is a unique promo meant to improve the living standard of numerous customers, by availing promo wins in form of cash which runs in millions.

He said, we have two categories of draws in our GAIM Promo season 4, monthly and bi-monthly, adding that recently, the 2nd monthly/1st bi-monthly draw was conducted and 13 cash winners and 18 consolation prize winners emerged.

“The cash won were in categories of N3million, N2 million and N1 million. The consolation prizes were fridges, TV sets and generators. The 31 winners that emerged at the 2nd monthly/1st bi-monthly draws cut across the six draw zones, Lagos, South West, North, Abuja, South East South South.

“It is worthy to note that similar presentations are also going on in our locations outside Lagos as a total of 31 winners that emerged would be presented with prizes won,” Okonkwo said.

He also noted that a total of N2.4 million worth of airtime was also given out to 2,560 beneficiaries as weekly give away.

Also speaking, Group Head Savings, Mrs Janet Nnabugo said the bank today presented cash prizes, consolation prizes to all the winners in line with the banks decision to empower Nigerians.

She said, just as we earlier mentioned, what we did here today, locations of Fidelity outside Lagos also did the same.

“The promo is one of the strategies we use to encourage our customers and say thank you to our customers, making them millionaires, enriching their pockets, as a way of saying thank you for banking with Fidelity Bank.

“The GAIM Season 4 is expected to last for six months, so far, we have given well over N31 to N36 million, we still have almost N26 million left, because in total we are supposed to give out N120 million in cash, then several consolation prizes, over 180 in number and several other prizes .

“What we are saying to everybody out there is, make sure you open savings account with Fidelity if you don’t have, but if you have a savings account, make sure you top up with N10, 000 and above, the more money you have in that account, the higher your chances of winning.

“We still have more draws to be conducted; we have monthly draw and bi-monthly draw where you can win N1 million,” she said.