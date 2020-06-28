Home Photo Gallery World Drug Day organised by Adorable Foundation int’l (ASACADA) on COVID...

World Drug Day organised by Adorable Foundation int’l (ASACADA) on COVID -19 Drug Abuse held in Lagos

L-r…  President /Founder Adorable  Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke- Amam,   president Igbo speaking Community in Lagos Chief Sunday Udeh, ,Prince Andy Moore  Ezejioha, Mrs. Julian  Ugwu from drug  demand reduction (NDLEA)  Lagos Command, Adorable queen Ojiji Boma  and  Mrs Amaka Ezechukwu.

L-r….  Barr (Mrs)  Nkechi Agubuzor,  Rev Tochukwu Ukpaka  and  Mrs Amaka Ezechukwu.

President /Founder Adorable  Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke- Amam,(3rd Left) Adorable queen Ojiji Boma  and others.

President /Founder Adorable  Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke- Amam, distributing   palliative items and food to the people on ‘COVID -19 Drug  Day.

Legal adviser (ASACADA)     Barr (Mrs)  Nkechi Agubuzor, (2nd Left) with other Members, distributing  palliative items and food  on ‘COVID -19 Drug Abuse is not the Answer held at Makoko inner city campaigns Yaba.

National Secretary (ASACADA)    Lady Nnenna Smart , Legal adviser Barr (Mrs.)  Nkechi Agubuzor, distributing palliative items and food  at  Makoko inner city campaigns Yaba  during  the’ World Drug Day ‘ Organised (ASACADA) Lagos  on 26/6/2020…. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

