World Drug Day organised by Adorable Foundation int’l (ASACADA) on COVID -19 Drug Abuse held in Lagos

L-r… President /Founder Adorable Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke- Amam, president Igbo speaking Community in Lagos Chief Sunday Udeh, ,Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, Mrs. Julian Ugwu from drug demand reduction (NDLEA) Lagos Command, Adorable queen Ojiji Boma and Mrs Amaka Ezechukwu.

L-r…. Barr (Mrs) Nkechi Agubuzor, Rev Tochukwu Ukpaka and Mrs Amaka Ezechukwu.

President /Founder Adorable Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke- Amam,(3rd Left) Adorable queen Ojiji Boma and others.

President /Founder Adorable Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke- Amam, distributing palliative items and food to the people on ‘COVID -19 Drug Day.

Legal adviser (ASACADA) Barr (Mrs) Nkechi Agubuzor, (2nd Left) with other Members, distributing palliative items and food on ‘COVID -19 Drug Abuse is not the Answer held at Makoko inner city campaigns Yaba.

National Secretary (ASACADA) Lady Nnenna Smart , Legal adviser Barr (Mrs.) Nkechi Agubuzor, distributing palliative items and food at Makoko inner city campaigns Yaba during the’ World Drug Day ‘ Organised (ASACADA) Lagos on 26/6/2020…. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

