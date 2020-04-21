Women’s European Championship: Uefa to confirm tournament moved to July 2022

Uefa is set to announce the postponed 2021 Women’s European Championship will take place from 6-31 July 2022.

The tournament, to be held in England, has been pushed back a year after the men’s European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics were both postponed until 2021 because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The intention is to use the same venues as the original tournament.

Moving the Euros to 2022 will avoid two women’s tournaments in the same summer.

Three European teams – England, the Netherlands and Sweden – have already qualified for the Olympics.

As it stands, the finale of the Women’s Euros will coincide with the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

