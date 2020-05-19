Woman infected with COVID-19 gives birth to twins in LUTH

A 22-year-old COVID-19 patient has given birth to twins at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The patient gave birth to a boy and a girl on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 births in the hospital to four.

The hospital confirmed the birth of the twins in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

It read, “A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetics and nurses today Tuesday, May 19, 2020, delivered the fourth expectant mother (22-year-old) with COVID-19 of twins a boy and girl.

“Birth weight 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively through a cesarean section.

“The mother and baby are doing well!”.

