Wife cuts husband’s tongue, nose in Imo

A medical doctor, Cherechi Okonko, has been admitted to the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, Imo State, over the injuries inflicted on him by his wife.

The wife, a nurse, allegedly removed the husband’s upper teeth, the tip of his tongue and a part of his lower gum.

Our correspondent learnt that the couple were living in the World Bank area of the state capital.

The victim, a gynaecologist with FMC, Owerri, was rushed to hospital where doctors battled to save his life.

He was said to be in a coma and later regained consciousness.

A worker at the FMC, Owerri, who does not want his name in print said, “An FMC Owerri doctor was assaulted by his wife last night after a quarrel.

He said, “The woman cut off his nose, upper teeth, the tip of his tongue and part of his lower gums. She then called the guy’s mother to come and carry her son’s corpse.

“Luckily for the doctor, he was rushed to the hospital last night and he was stabilised. Although he is conscious, he cannot talk since he’s on tracheotomy.”

The Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told our correspondent that the matter had not been reported to the police.

