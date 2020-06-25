Widows’’ Day: Make policies to end violence against widows, children, govt urged

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation, has advocated collaborative programmes and policies for ending violence against widows and their children, poverty alleviation, education and other support to widows of all ages.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO/ Founder of the organization, Engr. (Mrs.) Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi, stated this on the occasion of celebration of this year’s International Widow’s Day on Tuesday.

According to Mrs. Owolabi these need to be undertaken in the context of action plans to accelerate achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She also said in post-conflict situations, widows should be brought in to participate fully in peace-building and reconciliation processes to ensure that they contribute to sustainable peace and security.

“And in the context of COVID-19, widows must not be left out of our work to “build back better”. Let us ensure that our recovery prioritizes their unique needs and supports societies to be more inclusive, resilient and equal for all.

“More so, the recent distribution of palliatives by different organs of government, organizations and individuals clearly shows that the widows in our society are truly invisible unless made visible by organization such as ours who has been clamouring and championing the cause of widows and aged people over the years.

“Today is a day of awareness and celebration, so sit back, relax, maintain the laid down *Social Distancing Protocols* and have fun. We can assure you all, that, tomorrow will always be better because after a long darkness, comes a glorious morrow”, Mrs. Owolabifurther said.

She urged governments to ensure the rights of widows as enshrined in International Law, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Even when national laws exist to protect the rights of widows, she said weaknesses in the judicial systems of many states compromised how widows’ rights are defended in practice and should be addressed, adding: “ Lack of awareness and discrimination by judicial officials can cause widows to avoid turning to the justice system to seek reparations”.

She identified the loss of a partner is devastating: COVID-19 pandemic; extreme poverty, extreme stigma and discrimination as some of the “Invisible Challenges” widows face especially in Africa.

Mrs. Owolabisaid: “Now more than ever, this day is an opportunity for action towards achieving full rights and recognition for widows. This includes providing them with information on access to a fair share of their inheritance, land and productive resources; pensions and social protection that are not based on marital status alone; decent work and equal pay; and education and training opportunities.

“Empowering widows to support themselves and their families also means addressing social stigmas that create exclusion and discriminatory or harmful practices in our society and especially in the whole of the country”.

She stated that the theme of this year’s International Widow’s Day “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems”, is best coined to reflect the biases, neglect and the unseen sufferings of widows not just in Nigeria but globally.