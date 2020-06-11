Widow fights catholic priest, cousins over husband’s property

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Crisis is now rocking the Ibeneme family of Alor, Idemili South Local government Area, Anambra State, over the ownership of a property

located at No. 11 Onwudinwe street Onitsha, which Mrs Nwando Ibeneme, a widow, claims is owned by her late husband George Ibeneme, and which according to her, the husband’s cousins that include a Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Philip Zeribe Ibeneme, want to forcefully take away from her.

She told newsmen at the Central Police station, CPS, Onitsha, where she came with some tenants of the said property, (house) to lodge the complaint that the cousins to her late husband were out to dispossess her of the property.

“Two weeks after the death of my father-in-law, late Odume, cousins to my husband started boasting to him that they will dispossess him (my husband) of the large land and other property he inherited from his father.

As we were preparing for the funeral ceremony of my father in-law, my husband died and his cousins that included the Rev Father, collaborated with the two sisters to my husband and demanded that I should hand over all the documents of the property of my husband to them.”

“As pressure was on me despite my resistance I eventually handed over the documents to the Rev father as they pleaded to me that as a Rev Father that it was to protect the documents from those who may take it away from me as a woman and so I handed them over to the Rev Father”

“Then three of us, the eldest and head of the Ibeneme family, Chief

Paul Ifeanyi Ibeneme, Rev Father Zeribe Ibeneme and myself, became signatories to the bank account for the property of my husband at the No 11 Onwudinwe street, purposely meant for me to be collecting the house rent as source of income for the upkeep and training of my four children.”

“How the bubble burst was when I heard that they have sold my husband’s property at Ogalonye street, Onitsha without my consent or give part of the proceeds to me and while I was contemplating on what to do, what I heard again was that the property at No 11 Onwudiwe street has been sold and when I tried to find out from the Rev Father what he told me was, yes and that I should let the two sisters to my husband know about it and come for my share of the proceed.

I could not believe what he was saying and immediately I demanded from him that the documents covering the property of my busband at that 11 Onwudiwe street should be given to to glance through and he presented it to me and I rushed and did photo copy of the document without his knowledge which I presented to my lawyer.

It was the tenants that called me and told me last Saturday that the Rev Father and Chief Paul Ifeanyi Ibeneme told them to stop paying

further house rent to me that the property has been purchased by a powerful cleric of the Catholic church”

Then last Saturday, the tenants called me again saying that some people are demolition the house and I rushed to the police and laid

the complaint and the police arrested two of those demolishing the property and they confessed that they were sent by the Rev Father and the head of the Ibeneme family”

“What I am pleading is that I want justice in this matter, they should give me bach all the documents of the property of my late husband. I

plead to Governor Willie Obiano to come to my rescue as they swore that if I don’t take time what happened to my late husband and his late father will happen to me.”

in her own speech, one of the tenants who had his shop damaged, Mrs Obby Ezeabata, said that “the demolishioners ransacked my shop and vandalized all that were in it”

“They broke the back door and all I kept in the shop were not seen again and that is why I came to the police station here to lay the complaint.

We were not served quit notice and when I called the Rev Father and told him what happened he told me that he did not know anything about what I was saying including the purchase of the property by another person and advised me to find out from the head of Ibeneme family, Chief Paul Ibeneme.

I then called Chief Paul and he asked me who do I pay my house rent to and I told him that I pay it to Mrs Nwando Ibeneme, the widow, and he told me to report my case to her and not himself”

“When this reporter contacted the Rev Father on phone, he denied knowledge of all the allegation adding, “I don’t know anything about the sale of the property at No 11 Onwudiwe street or the demolition and arrest of anybody”

“It is better you get in touch with the head of the family chief Paul Ibeneme and discuss with him”

When contacted, Chief Paul Ibeneme described the allegation by the widow as false and unfounded adding that she was aware of the sale of the property at No 11 Onwudiwe street.

Chief Paul Ibeneme, “Nwando’s grievance was that the Rev Father advised her to let the two women siblings of her late husband be aware of the sale of the property but because she does not want them to partake in the sharing of the proceed from the property sold, she took offence” In the words of“Nwando’s grievance was that the Rev Father advised her to let the two women siblings of her late husband be aware of the sale of the property but because she does not want them to partake in the sharing of the proceed from the property sold, she took offence” “The proceed is to be shared between Nwando and the missing brother of her husband who has not been seen for about a decade now and some amount of money must be given also to the two sisters of her late husband who are married. On the issue of the docments being given to Rev Father to keep he hinted that it is for safety adding that, “abinitio the documents were handed over to Ceasar, elder brother to Rev Father who in turn handed it over to me and I was the one that gave it to Rev father as we all agreed, for safe keeping.” Also on those two people arrested by the police for demolishing the said house, Chief Paul Ibeneme denied knowing who sent them adding that, “they may have been sent by the buyer”. “Again the said property at No 11 Onwudinwe street is jointly owned by the husband to Nwando and one Ayola Nwadinobi and it is on lease which expires in three years’ time and so the two parties and the owner of the land that leased it out agreed that the property be sold even before it expires and that was what was done”. “The money Nwando will get she will not have it in the next three years that she will continue to collect the house rent which we allowed her to be collecting since after the death of her husband about eight years ego”

Mrs Nwando.

