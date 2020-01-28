Why women must be given more space in decision making- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday called on men to give womenfolk more space in decision making, saying such move would lighten the administrative burdens.

Sanwo-Olu made the call while delivering his keynote address during the official launch of “HeforShe” Campaign at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja.

HeforShe campaign was an initiave of the United Nations launched in 2014 to promote gendar equality.

The Governor who was decorated as a champion of the HeforShe campaign along with nine other personalities, maintained his administration has shown example in this regard by having 12 women in his cabinet.

According to the Governor, “this campaign is a clarion call on the male gender to sign up to this initiative because it is an idea that the society as a whole stand to benefit from. Women are endowed with incredible potentials that the society needs to harness to achieve optimum level of development.”

While emphasizing the role of women, the Governor added, “I lend my voice to those of our mothers, sisters, wives, daughters and friends to call for your support in their quest for gender equality.

“Let us create more space for them to operate as this will free us from the burdens we have borne over the years. Also, it is important that we eschew all forms of violence against women, be it Physical, Financial, Emotional or Professional.

“I am fully persuaded that women are not out to take over from us, they have only asked for more space to operate. Why should we deny them? After all, in today’s world, women have demonstrated great capacity in all areas of human endeavor that were hitherto considered exclusive preserve for men.ace in the scheme of things.

The Governor noted “Lagos State has been in the forefront of promoting gender equality through its policy of zero tolerance for gender based discrimination and protection of women and the girl child against violence, sexual harassment, rape and trafficking.”

UN Women Deputy Representative of Women in Nigeria, Mr Lansana Wonneh noted that with the launch of the campaign in the State, “it is a demonstration that Lagos has shown commitment and progressiveness in promoting gendar equality.”

He disclosed that Nigeria is a very low achiever on gendar equality with 0.825 percent index for women, saying “We have to celebrate women emancipation and gendar equality.

“If you invest in the education of women and girls, you increase the tax base. It is just important that those who are doing the best have equal opportunity to even do more,” he said.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Cecilia Dada said, “the programme is basically for men to be agents of gendar equality.”

She added the campaign is in line with the THEMES agenda of the Governor’s cardinal programme, saying must be empowered economically, socially and in decision process.

