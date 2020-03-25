Why Akoko community rejects 100 corpses

DAMISI OJO, Akure. More facts have emerged on why residents of Ikare in Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo State refused to allow the mass burial of over 100 corpses recently transited to the community.

According to the 90 year-old Chairman of Ikare Elders, James Oladetohun, it is a taboo to bury such large number of corpses in the domain.

Oladetohun said it could only happen during wartime or epidemic in those days.

The nonagerian reiterated that the implications is that gods and goddesses would not be happy seeing such horrible circumstances.

A traditional Chief, the Oluke of Ishakunmi Ikare-Akoko, Chief Jamiu Adejoro, said it was not an affront to government as such had never happened in the ancient town .

He blamed the disagreement on communication gap and management of information that led to embarrassment when corpses of such magnitude arrived

Ikare Akoko for mass burial.

A youth leader in the town, Marshal Ojuolape, said it was a strange occurence to the youths as they were looking at health implications of such burial.

He said the youth would not protest on the matter but wait for the amicable resolution of the impasse by the elders under the leadership of the monarchs, Olukare of Ikare, oba Akadiri Momoh and the Owa Ale of Ikare, Oba Samuel Adedoyin Adegbite.

An health environmental expert, Festus Aremo, allayed the fears of the people as it has no health implications at all.

Aremo said the decision of government was to give chance to new corpses flooded various mortuaries across the state.

