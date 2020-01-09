What Atiku told Yahaya Bello on Wednesday

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), has condemned the recent attack on Tawari community in Kogi.

He urged security agencies to bring to book those behind the dastardly act.

Atiku spoke when he met Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House on Wednesday in Lokoja.

The PGG leader, who visited the state on behalf of the body to condole Bello over the death of his sister, Rabietu Bello, described the attack on the community as unfortunate.

He urged security agencies to up their strategies at nipping crime and criminality in the bud and ensure that those behind the dastardly act were brought to justice without further delay.

The governor prayed God to repose the soul of the late Rabietu and grant Bello and other family members of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims of the attack which led to loss of about 24 lives and destruction of property worth millions of Naira in Tawari community in the early hours of Friday.

Responding, Bello thanked his Kebbi counterpart for the visit particularly for identifying with him and government and people of Kogi.

