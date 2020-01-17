What Atiku told PDP leaders about elections on Friday

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has proposed to the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to set up a committee to review recent elections in the country.

Abubakar gave the advice in a remark at the 87th emergency National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP on Friday, in Abuja.

He said that the party should not disregard the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in the recent elections.

Abubakar noted that the PDP governed Nigeria well from 1999 to 2015, and as a true democratic party handed over power to the All Progressives Congress (APC), when it lost the general elections.

The PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential election said the hope of the party was that the APC would continue with good governance but it had proved Nigerians wrong.

“It is has become necessary for us to mobilise Nigerians to resist the threat to our democracy, unity and development.

“Therefore, I will like to propose a strong committee to review the last elections and recommend to the party needed reforms to address the challenges in the last elections be set up forthwith.

“But what cannot wait is that we should not take what has been happening in our democratic processes from the role of INEC, role security agencies and the judiciary for granted.

“If we take all these roles for granted that will be the end of our hard earned struggle and including our founding members, who are today not alive.

“What can we say we have done to their struggles as they lay in their graves?

“Therefore, as long as we are alive, it is our responsibility to reincarnate the struggle they led that brought about the democracy today that the APC government is threatening,’’ NAN quoted Abubakar as saying.

