We’ve moved Coronavirus patient to better facility now – Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government on Saturday said it had moved the coronavirus patient to a better facility where he would be comfortable.

According to report the patient was very upset about where he was isolated and had threatened to flee.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made the latest disclosure, said the Italian was currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease facility at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba area of the state.

He said, “We were renovating part of the facilities, so we kept him in a single isolation room for his privacy but we’ve subsequently moved him to one of our completed wards which were recently renovated with the full complement of facilities.

“He is there now and he is comfortable.

“As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn’t developed any new symptoms but he still got a mild fever and we would be running tests to see what the situation is with the virus in his body.”

Abayomi, who spoke during a visit to the centre on Saturday, said the patient would be discharged when he has been certified to be okay.

He said, “The patient has been with us for two days now. He arrived here on Thursday and he has been on supportive treatment and he is actually doing very well.

“As soon as we get a negative screening, then we will keep him for another two or three days and repeat the test to make sure there are no more virus particles in his saliva and that means he will not be contagious again, then we will release him back into the community.”

