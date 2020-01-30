We’ve formed our own joint security task force—S/East Govs

The Chairman of South-East and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi said the region has formed its own joint security taskforce.

Umahi, who disclosed this, said the South-East Governors Forum had written to the Federal Government about the formation of the joint security task force.

He also said the forum had met with the Service Chiefs over the joint security task force and had agreed on the modalities, for operating the security outfit.

Umahi also called for a re-evaluation of security architecture in the region. He stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital when he received General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. I. A Adegboye, who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Abakaliki.

He called for a synergy among the South-East governors to tackle security issues and commended security agents in Ebonyi State and the State vigilance group, Neighbourhood Security Watch, for ensuring that there was adequate security in the state.

He said: “Every region has their own peculiarities and we have formed our own joint security task force and we have written to Federal Government and we are putting things together because we had a joint meeting with all the Service Chiefs and the then GOC. So, we discussed and agreed on what we need to do to continue to give safety to our people in South East.

“No one will say that he will not be part of joint security because when people are kidnapped for example in Anambra State, they could be found in Ebonyi. So, we need that synergy to work together to give protection to everybody and here in Ebonyi we are among the first in the federation to start our law on internal security and that is the Neighborhood Watch and they have fantastically done very well.

“I am happy that the police, the army, the SSS are not ashamed to proclaim that our Neighborhood Security Watch have done very well. And so, we can say we are the safest state in the country and no joke about that. So, it is important we reevaluate our security architecture and then see how we can assure our people of their safety. These days, it is not very easy to travel from one state to the other. We have to evaluate all these things. But in south east, I can say that God has really defeated violence, armed robbery and kidnapping”.

Earlier, the GOC assured the region of adequate security.

“Your Excellency, it is our duty to continue doing what we are doing while you sleep with your two eyes closed. We are ready to work round the clock to ensure peace and security in the zone”, he told Umahi.

