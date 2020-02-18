We’re commitment than ever before to end Boko Haram – Gen Adeniyi

Middle Belt disagrees, says path to wipe out terrorists not clearly in sight

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has said the troops were committed more than ever before to end Boko Haram, assuring Nigerians that Boko Haram insurgency will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking at the occasion of the 7 Division end of the year 2019 party and West African Social Activities (WASA) held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, General Adeniyi said “there is national and collective will to end Boko Haram”.

” Boko Haram insurgency is political, trying to claim a phantom caliphate. This their dream will fail. We will not allow them to occupy an inch. We from the military, the legislature, international communities are committed and speaking with one voice and Boko Haram will soon end”, the Theater Commander added.

He said: “I assured Nigerian that the insurgency will soon end. Tell Shekau and Albarnawi that we will come after them. Our troops are ever ready to end this insurgency, so that we will go back to our barracks.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdul Ibrahim, said: ” The WASA was introduced by the colonial West African Frontier Force to celebrate and mark end of every operational and usher in the new year’.

He also said: “Today as we mark the 2019 end of year party and WASA, it gives us another opportunity to be with our families to showcase our cultural heritage, wine and dance after a success operational year 2029 and also to mark the beginning of the year 2020″.

Assuring the Federal Government of its continued royalty and commitment to end insurgency, General Ibrahim said: “I call on the civil populace to join hands with the military to end this insurgency. The year 2020 we started in good footing and by the grace of God we will end insurgency”.

He prayed to God to grant the departed colleagues an eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, assuring that the military will continue to be with their families.

In his vote of thanks, the chairman, Organizing Committee, who is also the Chief of Staff of the Division, Brigadier General I Ottu, thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, the Theater Commander, Major General Adeniyi and the GOC for their vision, direction and guidance in the ongoing operations.

However, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to walk his talk by wiping out terrorists from the country.

MBF made this call on Sunday in Abuja, pointing out that looking at the performance profile of the military in the fight against terror since 2015, there is need for President Buhari to review the nation’s security apparatus with a view to injecting new ideas to eliminate terrorism in the country.

Lamenting that recent attacks where several people were killed in Borno, shown that the path to routing out these terrorists is not clearly on sight, MBF said that there is need to review and evolve new security measures in tackling new waves of criminal attacks on communities.

MBF, in a statement by its National President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, expressed shock at the recent brutal killings of no fewer than 30 persons, who were stranded along a military checkpoint in Auno, a suburb of Maiduguri, by Boko Haram elements, which also resulted in massive destruction of vehicles and houses.

“Considering the incessant tragedies that have befallen the state, the present times are indeed trying for not only Borno state, but also Nigeria. More than anything, these attacks have clearly shown that the path to routing out these terrorists is not clearly on sight,” it said.

The MBF, however, commended the Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum for his devotion to return peace in a state, adding, “as a Forum, we are impressed by the disposition of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who has shown an unwavering devotion to the return of peace in a state that has become weary of terror attacks.

“Unlike his predecessors, Governor Zulum has demonstrated unprecedented zeal and devoutness in turning the tides against these terrorists that have denied peace to the state.

“Governor Zulum’s constant visits to scenes of attacks and collaboration with security agencies reveal his painstaking commitment to ending insurgencies and other forms of criminal activities in the state.

“As an umbrella organisation representing ethnic minorities in the Middle Belt Region, the Forum commiserates with the people of Borno state and hereby applaud the governor for his steadfast obligation to ending insurgence in the state.

“In an atmosphere devoid of the right leadership in tackling the present terror stalking our nation, Governor Zulum represents a metaphor for what is missing in evolving the right leadership needed to defeat the monster of terror devastating our communities.

“We call on him to remain irrevocably unswerving to aligning with relevant security agencies of government in order to eliminate terrorism in the state and the country in general.

“In these times of great sorrow, we pray to God to grant bereaved families of the victims the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses caused by these tragic events.”

MBF said that it’s also encouraged by the promise made in Ethiopia by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would rescue all kidnapped girls abducted by Boko Haram.

Recalling both the Chibok and Dapchi incidents, the Forum said that the incidents have continued to evoke memories of grave insecurity on the minds of both the elderly and young.

“We urge President Buhari to walk his talk and ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in the dens of these terror groups. We look forward to the safe return of Leah Sharibu who has been left behind on account of her faith, just as the Forum waits in anxiety for the quick return of over 100 out of the over 270 Chibok girls that were unaccounted for when the insurgent group struck in 2014,” it said.

MBF noted with regret the recent booing of the President by Borno people when he visited Maiduguri to commiserate and condole with the state over the unfortunate incident.

“More than anything, the Forum views the action of the people as representing their growing disenchantment with government’s handling of the security challenges. We urge President Buhari to see the unfortunate incident as a wake-up call and do what is necessary.

“Beyond doubt, looking at the performance profile of the military in the fight against terror since 2015, there is need for President Buhari to review the nation’s security architecture with a view to injecting new ideas so as to wipe out these terror organisations that have turned daily living into a nightmare for many Nigerians.

“It is clear that, considering the incessant attacks on our communities, there is need to review and evolve new security measures in tackling new waves of criminal attacks on our communities. The protection of lives and property remains the prerogative of government. In a situation where safety of lives and property is not guaranteed, the essence of government is utterly defeated.

“On this light, the Forum calls on the Federal Government to ensure safety of lives and property of all citizens from the claws of terrorists whose activities have turned our country into a cynosure of both local and international horrors,” the Forum said.

