We ‘re not carrying out general raiding–Lagos Police command

According to spokesman of the Command, Bala Elkana, “The information is not only false but mischievous, calculated towards creating fear on the minds of the people. Lagosians are enjoined to disregard the message and treat it as fake news.”

Elkana advised people to avoid the temptation of forwarding such mischievous message.

He said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State,is totally committed towards providing safe and secured environment for Lagosians to enjoy more of the night life provided by the State and the Command has emplaced round the clock security across the State.