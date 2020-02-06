We ‘re not carrying out general raiding–Lagos Police command

The Lagos State Police Command has advised residents of the state to move about their businesses as a message making the rounds on social media of a planned General Raiding by the Police on Thursday and Friday night from 8pm throughout Lagos state is fake news.
According to spokesman of the Command, Bala Elkana, “The information is not only false but mischievous, calculated towards creating fear on the minds of the people. Lagosians are enjoined to disregard the message and treat it as fake news.”
Elkana advised people to avoid the temptation of forwarding such mischievous message.
