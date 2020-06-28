We only need your daughter’s virginity – Kidnappers tell parents

The family of Emmanuel Kushi has been distraught over the kidnap of their daughter, Patience, which occurred four days ago.

Their fears were further raised by bizarre messages from suspected cultists who kidnapped the 20-year-old undergraduate in Bauchi State.

One of the messages stated that they didn’t need money but the victim’s virginity.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, the victim’s father, Emmanuel Kushi, said his daughter, a 100 level Pharmacology student at the Bauchi State University, Gadau, left the house on Wednesday and was abducted on her way home after visiting his younger brother.

He said, “On Wednesday, June 24, around 2 pm, she left my younger brother’s house in Rafin Zurfi and told him she was coming to my house at Kafin Tafawa (a distance of about four kilometers) to pick something and he gave her permission to come.

“By evening my younger brother’s wife kept calling her mobile to know if she had arrived but there was no response. They thought she was already in my house working.

“Later on, they tried again but the number was switched off. The next day (Thursday) around 1pm, my younger brother’s wife called me and asked why I delayed Patience and didn’t let her come back. She asked if there was any problem.

“I told her that I didn’t see Patience because she had not come to my house. She expressed shock about what I told her and said she would call her friend to confirm.”

He further explained that his brother’s wife told him that when she called Patience’s friend, he told her that he also tried calling her on Wednesday but her phone rang out.

The father added, “So he sent a text message to her mobile. Then, a reply came in. The response read, ‘Do you think you will ever see her again? Fool.’”

Kushi said he came back from the farm and also saw a text message in his phone sent by the abductors through his daughter’s number.

The text message, which was forwarded read, “Father, your daughter is with us (BLACK AXE CONFRETANITY (sic)). We don’t need your money what we need is her virginity. Don’t bother looking for her.”

He said that he got another text from the abductors on Saturday morning informing him that she was dead.

“This morning, at exactly 10.25 am, they sent me another text message and said ‘she is dead’.

He said the family had reported the matter to the Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident.

He added that the police were investigating the matter.

