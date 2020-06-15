We ‘ll sanction DisCos for failing to cap payment of unmetered customers- NERC

…As Ikeja Electric raises cost of prepaid meters by 19.6 %

Electricity distribution companies could face sanctions from their regulator over their failure to comply with the order on capping of unmetered R2 and C1 electricity customers.

The threat of sanctions came just as Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) announced that the prices of meters sold to customers under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP)scheme have been reviewed upward effective June. 1.

The DisCo, in a notice on its Twitter account , said the review was in compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It said the review was to reflect the recent changes in Foreign Exchange rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The DisCo said customers are now expected to pay N89, 063.33 (VAT inclusive) for a three-phase meter against the former cost of N72, 085.68 which is an increase of 19. 6 per cent.

It said single-phase meter had risen to N48, 263.37 (VAT inclusive), a 17.6 per cent increment from the former price of N39, 765.86.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NERC had on June 4 approved the increment, according to a public notice on its website.

”In arriving at the approved unit costs, the commission has considered the recent changes in foreign exchange approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the applicable rates available to importers of meter components and/or fully assembled meters through the “Investors and Exporters” forex window.

“The effective date of the new rates is June 1, 2020, ” NERC said in the notice

But the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had posted on Twitter that the Discos have 14 days beginning from June 4, 2020, to explain why the Commission should not sanction them over their alleged non-compliance with the order.

This directive is coming after a reported that despite an order by the sector regulator limiting DisCos from charging outrageous bills, customers were still reporting excessive charges as power companies try to recover losses caused by COVID-19 on the back of long-suffering unmetered customers.

NERC had issued directive on Transitional Capping of Estimated Bills issued to Unmetered Customers by DisCos, in February, placing a cap on estimated bills that can be issued to unmetered customers, but it has failed to enforce it leading to gross abuse.

According to NERC, the order canceled the Estimated Billing Methodology Regulation as a basis for computing the consumption of unmetered customers by DisCos, capping the maximum bill an average unmetered customer can pay to N1,875.

In April, some DisCos wrote to NBET, who manages the money pool in the electricity supply industry, warning that the COVID-19 was having a raving impact on their business operations and constrains their ability to pay for the electricity contracted to them sell and recover cost.

For a better society

Total Views: 52 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

