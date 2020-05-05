Wapic Insurance offers premium rebate to health workers

Following it’s recent announcement giving premium refunds to customers with active motor vehicle policies during the lockdown period, Wapic Insurance has gone further to offer health workers across Nigeria a 15 per cent discount on new policies taken up in 2020.

According to the company, this will help cushion financial hardships associated with the​ COVID-19 pandemic.

The rebate to health workers covers Personal Accident, Householder Insurance and Motor Insurance and is for the tenor of the policies. In line with regulations, discounts do not apply at renewal.

Managing Director of the company, Mrs Adeyinka Adekoya said, “This corporate gesture is in appreciation of the noble effort of our health workers, who are in the frontline of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the insurer announced a pioneering initiative costing millions of Naira in premium revenue that will give refunds to its motor insurance policy holders.​ The offer from Wapic Insurance ensures that customers with active policies are automatically credited with refunds based on the lockdown period.​

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, Wapic Insurance has been at the forefront of Insurance sector contributions towards the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

The company has contributed N40 million to the federal government’s Covid-19 response effort, Wapic is also one of the Insurance Companies underwriting free health cover for Nigeria’s 5000 health workers. Most importantly the company is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices by fighting the pandemic through its core underwriting products and services

Wapic Insurance is committed to rolling out more socially responsible and development focused initiatives using its capital, products and services during these challenging times.

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

