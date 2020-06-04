Village head applauds Akwa Ibom govt on transformation of Methodist General Hospital

The village head elect of Ituk Mbang, Chief Emmanuel Edet Bassey has given thumps up to Governor Udom Emmanuel for not only changing the outlook of once decrepit Methodist General Hospital, Ituk Mbang but at the same time, making it a reference point in medical practice under two years.

The handsome and vibrant looking village head elect who dressed in traditional attires peculiar to Uruan traditional rulers, made the commendation during Friday’s commissioning of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases isolation center at Methodist general hospital, Ituk Mbang.

Even though the Uruan Chief who came to the event venue armed with a written speech in gratitude to His Excellency, Udom Emmanuel for bringing Ituk Mbang village, Uruan and indeed Akwa Ibom State into the world of medical reckoning, was not given his due recognition that didn’t stop his good intention.

As he quickly put aside what he thought could have been an oversight on the part of the organisers of the commissioning ceremony due to lack of time and want of it, the ebullient traditional leader thanked the Governor particularly for the isolation center which he believed would save more lives that would have been lost.

He also extended his gratitude to Methodist Church Nigeria for its magnanimity to have agreed to let go the ownership of the hospital to Akwa Ibom state government which has paved the way for what is being witnessed.

His good feeling routed through an exclusive chat with our reporter, was not complete without a word of advice to the youths of the village as Future Leaders to eschew violent tendencies that could jeopardize chances of them actually being leaders by tomorrow.

The Eteidung who was flanked by Ituk Mbang village council chairman, Elder Effiong Thompson keyed into the recommendation by Governor Udom Emmanuel to the people of Ituk Mbang for allowing government to carry out the building of the center without hindrance and promised to continue to maintain the highest decorum even in the face of provocation.

“Because when you vandalize what God has bought to your midst you may not have another opportunity again”, he said to the youth

The infectious diseases isolation center which sits on 60×40 hectres of land located within the premises of the hospital, was built in just six weeks under the supervision of commissioner for works, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang described as “miracle of Uruan”, after the “Wuhan miracle of China” has what it takes to meet the 2020 medical practice.

