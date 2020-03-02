Veteran Yoruba actor, Pa Kasumu is dead

Veteran Yoruba actor, Kayode Odumosu, has died. We reports that Odumosu, who is popularly known as Pa Kasumu, died on Sunday.

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola announced Pa Kasumu’s death on her verified Instagram handle yesterday.

We also recalls that the veteran has been battling an ailment for a few years now.

On her Instagram page, she wrote: “Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow.

“It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our model actor Pa kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“ The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost.

“We will keep you updated with further information on this.”

Details of his death is still sketchy.

