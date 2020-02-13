 Valentine: Fidelity Bank splashes N18m to 12 customers

COMFORT EKELEME

Fidelity Bank Plc, Thursday gave out a total of N18million to 12 customers of the bank nationwide at the 4th monthly/2nd bi-monthly draw of its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) season 4.

This is in line with the bank’s commitment to empower more Nigerians and to further support the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Financial Inclusion Strategy.

The electronic raffle draw, which was held at the bank’s head office in Lagos, was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB), Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and members of the press.

The winners who emerged in the categories of N3m, N2m and N1m include, Imo Amamnkem (Garrison branch), Ogboada Adonyeofori (Woji branch), Abonyi Chiewenitam Chukwudi (Nsukka branch), Ngozi Ann Olekanma Omeise (Azikiwe Road) Nwankwo Chigozie Chikwudiebube Chinonso (Ikota Mini), Salisu Mohammed (Saka Tinubu Cash Center), Sani Usman (Suleja), Adepeju Esther Adepoju (Gusau).

Others are Abraham Oluwaseun Sahid (Kubwa), Uju Robinson Ejindu (Ogbomosho Road), Emmanuel A Akinpelumi (Ado Ekiti), Mojeed Olamilekan Tijani (Otta).

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo while speaking at the event said, the bank has fully keyed into the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Financial Inclusion Strategy.

Okonkwo who was represented by the bank’s General Manager in charge of Operations/ Vice Chairman of the promo Committee, Mr. Martins Izuogbe maintained that Fidelity Bank has been on this promo since October last year, and it turned out to be the ninth promo in twelve years.

He said, “ this particular series known as Get Alert in Million is actually the 4th, that is why we called it GAIM season 4. Essentially it is all about trying to reward our customers of banking with us, and in another way, we are also trying to key into the CBN financial inclusion drive because we know that most people that want to have a banking relationship, typically will start from the basics which is savings. We have been on this and it is going to run till April next year.

“Incidentally, today’s promo is two in one, where we are having the monthly and the bi-monthly draw. We have seen people who have emerged, winning N3 million which is the amount fixed for the bi-monthly. Then N2 million, N1 million is the amount fixed for monthly, and of course we are able to have a national spread covering all the geo-political zones.

“We are happy for all the people that won and we congratulate them. The initiative to run this promo is also something that we believe our customers will be very happy about and indeed, more and more people are keying into it because of the investment climate, where today, savings account seems to be the best in terms of yield,” he said.

Speaking further, he noted that the economic landscape is changing such that what we are doing today is like we saw tomorrow, adding that the bank is creating more and more value for customers, giving them more opportunity to have better return for their money.

“I can tell you confidently today that putting your money in savings account gives you better yield than other investment sources in the bank. In as much as we are doing this, trying to drive financial inclusion, we are also trying to create a better banking for our customers.

“What we have done is to set aside N120 million as gift to our customers as they participate in this promo. Today, we have given N18 million to 12 customers in the categories N3million, N2million and N1million. N18 million because it is a combination of both monthly and bi-monthly,” he stated.

According to him, the bank has rolled out a total of N68million out of the N120 million that was marked for this bonanza, remaining a total of N52million to be given out to winners who would emerge at the coming promos.

While speaking on how to be part of the promo , Richard Madiebo, Deputy General Manager / Divisional Head, Retail Banking, said customers could be part of the promo by simply having a savings account with Fidelity bank.

He said it was either customers are you are an existing customer or opening an account with the bank within the promo period in order to win any of the prices.

Both existing and new customers can win by simply topping their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

To qualify for the star prize of N3 million one needs to build his account to N50,000 while aspiring for the grand prize of N10 million, one only has to grow his account to N200,000.

