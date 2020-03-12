Uzodinma appoints more aides

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointments of 18 more Special Advisers (SAs) and 12 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), a move aimed at positioning his administration for maximum performance.
Their appointments take immediate effect.
The nominees include:
SA NOMINEES
1. Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke
2. Doris Anyanwu
3. Ifeanyi Opara
4. Canis Moore Nwachukwu
5. Ikem Unaegbu
6. Wilson Nwafor
7. Barr. Ogechi Njoku
8. Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu
9. Agugbue Odonyenma
10. Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick
11. Chief Gipson Achonwa Njemanze
12. Bladen Amajurionwu
13. Amaka Prisca Onwumere
14. Francis Chukwu
15. Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma
16. Chief Sam Ejiogu
17. Chief Sam Osuji
18. Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham
SSA NOMINEES
1. Hajiya Fatima Hamza
2. Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim
3. Mrs. Kate Osigwe
4. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu
5. Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu
6. Eric Uwakwe
7. Ikegwuruka Johndonald
8. Okiro Savior Chima
9. Charles Chinedu Akakem
10. Chinonye E. Agobuo
11. Oluchi Sonate Praise
12. Arinze Nwokedi
For a better society