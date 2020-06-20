Uzodimma lauds Buhari over IMSUTH Infectious Diseases Medical Centre

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the choice of Imo State as site for Infectious Diseases Medical Centre for the South East zone.

His Excellency made the commendation on Saturday at Orlu while performing the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of 200-bed emergency and infectious diseases medical centre by NNPC/SEPLAT at IMSUTH, Orlu. “Our people should be rest assured that the much awaited permanent solution to infectious diseases is here in Imo State,” Governor Uzodimma said.

Governor Uzodimma who expressed gladness over the ceremony, said the project when completed will save lives and make our people much healthier.

While acknowledging that the coronavirus was a dreadful infectious disease that has no known cure for now, he asserted that the new-normal came with a lesson and a challenge.

His words: “Consequently, the lesson learnt was never to be caught napping again by any type of infectious disease curable or incurable, and one of such measures is the very programme of the construction of the 200 bed emergency and infectious diseases medical centre.”

The Governor extended his depth of gratitude to President Buhari, whose initiative brought the Nigerian oil and gas sector, ably led by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in conjunction with SEPLAT, to agree to partner with the state to erect the befitting medical edifice in Imo.

According to him, with “the construction of the specialist hospital the threat of contagious disease such as Coronavirous, AIDS, Chollera, Ebola, Avian Flu and even Hepatitis can be effectively controlled and contained.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva said that the project is one of the three categories of the oil and gas industries intervention initiatives aimed at assisting states in the six geo-political zones to curb the Coronavirous pandemic in Nigeria which anchors Delivery of Medical Infrastructure.

He explained that the other key thematic areas are Provision of Medical consumables; and Development of Logistics and in-patient Support System.

According to Sylva, aside NNPC, other participants in this initiative include; International Oil Companies and Indigenous producers, Major oil marketers, Crude oil and products Traders, Depot Owners and Petroleum Products Marketers.

In his address at the ground-breaking ceremony, the Chairman of SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company PLC, Dr ABC Orjiako said the project is an outcome of NNPC collaboration with SEPLAT to support Imo State towards the strengthening of the state’s efforts in its fight against the management of the current pandemic and to be a centre for the treatment of all forms of infectious diseases. He added that it is anticipated that the facility when completed will provide succour to the people of the state and her neighbours.

Orjiakor thanked the Governor for providing SEPLAT conducive environment to operate in Imo State, and assured of continued support to the state through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) philosophy which hinges on proactively providing the wellbeing of citizens of the host states/communities of operations.

Also in his remark, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari described Imo State as the most peaceful operating environment of oil and gas industries in Nigeria.

He said that President Buhari charged them to use the opportunity to project Imo, as he promised of a modular refinery to be sited in the state soon.

The event attracted dignitaries from the state, including traditional rulers led by Eze Emmanuel Okeke of Amaifeke, Orlu, and Most Rev. Augustine Okwuoma, the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese.

Earlier on arrival in Imo State, the team had paid a courtesy visit on Governor Uzodimma where they intimated him on the reason for their visit at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers, Government House.

