Uzodimma felicitates with Muslims on Eid-El-Fitr

In his message to the Muslim community in the country on Saturday, Governorcommended them for their resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice in the face of the coronavirus pandemic challenge ravaging the global community, and urged the Muslims to depend solely on God in all situation.

Uzodimma said God has been merciful to Nigeria and Nigerians and advised the Muslim faithful to remain steadfast in their prayer for a one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

The Governor said this year’s Eid-el-Fitr ceremony which seemed “marred” by the Covid-19 has provided an opportunity for the Muslim faithful to reflect deeply on the awesomeness of God in the face of predicament and the need for mankind to subject themselves to the sovereignty of God Almighty.

Uzodimma, therefore, advised the Muslim faithful to use this period of Eid-el-Fitr to remember the vulnerable, weak, and needy in our midst and show them love.

He also encouraged the Muslim faithful to pray for the leadership in our country so that they will be God-fearing and work in the interest of the society.