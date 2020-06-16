Home News Uzodimma assigns portfolios to 95 Aides

Imo State Governor, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma, has assigned portfolios to 95 aides designated as Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the Governor.

Governor Uzodimma had directed that his approval be conveyed to the Office of the Secretary to Government of Imo State on Monday, June 15, 2020.

In the governor’s approval, 63 Special Advisers were assigned different portfolios while 32 also were assigned portfolios as Senior Special Assistants.

The governor had earlier inaugurated the aides.

Below are the lists of the aides and their portfolios:

LIST OF SPECIAL ADVISERS TO GOVERNOR

S/N

NAME

PORTFOLIO

1

Prof. Henry Njoku

Chief Tech. Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Dev. & Rehabilitation Council

2

Hon. (Mrs.) Ruby Emele

Local Govt. & Chieftaincy Affairs

3

Hon. (Mrs.) Christina Ude

Sustainable Dev. Goals & Humanitarian Services (SDG)

4

Hon. Dr. Bathos Nwadike

Political

5

Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji Ngozi

Strategy & Development

6

Hon. Macdonald Ebere

SA/ General Manager  ENTRACO

7

Engr. Ikpamezie Innocent

SA/ General Manager  OCDA

8

Hon. Dominic Uzowuru

Inter-Party

9

Amaka Okafor

Electronic/New Media

10

Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke Macillina .A.

Health

11

Doris Tony-Anyanwu

International Cooperation/NEPAD

12

Ifeanyi Opara

Labour Matters

13

Hon. Chief Canice Moore .C.

Nwachukwu

Revenue Mobilization and Capacity Development

14

Ikem Unaebgu

Aviation/Airport Project

15

Hon. Wilson Nwafor

Recreation Parks & Open Spaces Dev.

16

Barr. (Mrs.) Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim

NGO, Grants, Anchor Borrowers & Cooperatives

17

Okey Udoh

Rural Projects

18

Chief Agugbue Oduonyemma

Culture & Tourism

19

Dr. Uzoma Patrick Chidi

Liason Lagos

20

Chief Achonwa Gibson Njamanza

Agric. Development Programme (ADP)

21

Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu

Market & Allied Matters

22

Pharm. Prisca Amaka Onwumere

Commerce & Networking

23

Hon. Engr. Francis Chukwu

Project Monitoring- Okigwe Zone

24

Nkiruka Okafor Ezuma Oluoha

State Health Ins. Scheme

25

Chief Sam Ejiogu

Pools Betting & Gaming

26

Hon Sam Osuji (Barr)

Agricultural Loans

27

Chief Mrs. Josephine Nnoham

Women Mobilization

28

Mrs. Celia Osakwe Hibbert

Diaspora-America/Asia

29

Elder Aloysius Nnawugo

Diaspora-Europe

30

Dr. Samuelson Emehibe (Disabled)

Special Citizen

31

Dr. (Mrs.) Obianuju Nwokejiobi

Primary Health

32

Chief Kenneth Okafor

Transport & Motor Parks

33

Hon. Chief Tanana Biaduo-

Urban Water Supply

34

Hon. Daniel C. Ikpeazu-

Special Project

35

Chief Barr. Augustine Nnawuihe

Housing

36

Mr. Ikenna Nlemigbo

Sports & Youth Development

37

Chief Emeka Udegbulem

Finance

38

Hon. Ferdinand Uzodinma

Project Monitoring – Orlu Zone

39

Hon. Austen Nwachukwu

NASS Matters

40

Chief Regis Uwakwe

Special Duties

41

Mr. Chinedu Okonkwo

Special Mobilization

42

Hon. Charles Ejiogu

Oil Beeches, Abatoris & Agric. Prod. Pricing & Control

43

Nze Eddy Olewuike

Project Monitoring-Owerri  Zone

44

Mr. Joseph Oputa

ISOPADEC

45

Hon. Oyibo Nwaneri

House of Assembly Liason

46

Chief Kingsley Ufere

Mining Matters

47

Chidi Onyewuchi

Skill Acquisition

48

Stanley Nwaloka

Voters Education & registration

49

Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe

Public Safety

50

Chief Perry Opara

Special Duties II

51

Group Capt. Pat Okibede

Pension Matters

52

Philip O.U. Okonkwo

Owerri Industrial Areas Development

53

Engr. Sam Nwaire

Power & Energy

54

Justices Remigious Okoye

Executive Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Services (IIRS)

55

Nwodu Lawrence Chukwuemeka

Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)

56

Mrs. Nina Nwaolu

Signage and Advertisement

57

Mrs. Florence Anichebe

Special Duties III

58

Jimmy Imo (KSC)

Imo State Liason Office, Abuja

59

Right Hon. Goodluck N. Opia

Coordinator Petroleum & Gas Matters

60

Igwe Benjamin

Electoral Matters

61

Barr Lordrick C. Eneh

Urban Development

62

Very. Rev. CNN Nwanebu

Religious Affairs

63

Bobby Uchechukwu Micheal

Entertainment

LIST OF SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO GOVERNOR

S/N

NAME

PORTFOLIO

1

Hajiya Fatima Hamza

Gender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Women)

2

Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim

Gender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men)

3

Lady Kate Osigwe

Primary School Rehabilitation

4

Evang. Treasure Ahanonu

Sanitation Owerri Urban

5

Eric Uwakwe

Youths

6

Ikegwuruka John Donald

Artisans and Technicians

7

Hon. Okiro Saviour S. Chima

Traffic Management

8

Charles Chinedu Akakem

Estate Development

9

Chinonye E. Agogbuo

Entertainment

10

Praise Oluchi Sonate

Sch. Hygiene & Health Education

11

Nwokedi Stamford Arinze

Public Enlightenment

12

Obioha Okwuonu

Protocol & Passages

13

Amanze B. Njemanze

Urban Development

14

Franklin Oparaji

Student Affairs

15

Charles Ebuonuma

Special Citizens

16

Hon. Nweke Chimezie

Road Rehabilitation & Monitoring

17

Hon. (Mrs.) Ibekwe Chika

Community Relations – Owerri Zone

18

Franca UZodinma

Special Duties – Domestics G/House

19

Engr. Chima Akuzie

Special Mobilization – Okigwe Zone

20

Barr. M. D. Zubairu

Legal

21

Hon. (Mrs.) Ihemdi Ngozi

Community Relations – Orlu Zone

22

Mr. Tony Akuneme

Information Technology

23

Mr. Modestus Nwankpa

Print Media – Local

24

Mr. Chidinma Oparaocha

Special Education & Orphanages

25

Gozie Nzeribe

Drainage & Desilting

26

Valentine Akubudike

Ada-Palm Matters

27

Ifeanyi Oruh

Rural Development

28

Nze James Chinagorom

Public Utilities

29

Eke Ikechukwu Henry

Tourism & Hospitality

30

Agasu Uchenna Emmanuel

Agro-Input Distribution

31

Mrs. Gloria Chinyere Igwe

Sustainable Development Goals

32

Hon. Mrs. Blessing Nwoba

Community Relations – Okigwe Zone

