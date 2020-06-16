Uzodimma assigns portfolios to 95 Aides

Imo State Governor, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma, has assigned portfolios to 95 aides designated as Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the Governor.
Governor Uzodimma had directed that his approval be conveyed to the Office of the Secretary to Government of Imo State on Monday, June 15, 2020.
In the governor’s approval, 63 Special Advisers were assigned different portfolios while 32 also were assigned portfolios as Senior Special Assistants.
The governor had earlier inaugurated the aides.
Below are the lists of the aides and their portfolios:
LIST OF SPECIAL ADVISERS TO GOVERNOR
|
S/N
|
NAME
|
PORTFOLIO
|
1
|
Prof. Henry Njoku
|
Chief Tech. Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Dev. & Rehabilitation Council
|
2
|
Hon. (Mrs.) Ruby Emele
|
Local Govt. & Chieftaincy Affairs
|
3
|
Hon. (Mrs.) Christina Ude
|
Sustainable Dev. Goals & Humanitarian Services (SDG)
|
4
|
Hon. Dr. Bathos Nwadike
|
Political
|
5
|
Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji Ngozi
|
Strategy & Development
|
6
|
Hon. Macdonald Ebere
|
SA/ General Manager ENTRACO
|
7
|
Engr. Ikpamezie Innocent
|
SA/ General Manager OCDA
|
8
|
Hon. Dominic Uzowuru
|
Inter-Party
|
9
|
Amaka Okafor
|
Electronic/New Media
|
10
|
Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke Macillina .A.
|
Health
|
11
|
Doris Tony-Anyanwu
|
International Cooperation/NEPAD
|
12
|
Ifeanyi Opara
|
Labour Matters
|
13
|
Hon. Chief Canice Moore .C.
Nwachukwu
|
Revenue Mobilization and Capacity Development
|
14
|
Ikem Unaebgu
|
Aviation/Airport Project
|
15
|
Hon. Wilson Nwafor
|
Recreation Parks & Open Spaces Dev.
|
16
|
Barr. (Mrs.) Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim
|
NGO, Grants, Anchor Borrowers & Cooperatives
|
17
|
Okey Udoh
|
Rural Projects
|
18
|
Chief Agugbue Oduonyemma
|
Culture & Tourism
|
19
|
Dr. Uzoma Patrick Chidi
|
Liason Lagos
|
20
|
Chief Achonwa Gibson Njamanza
|
Agric. Development Programme (ADP)
|
21
|
Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu
|
Market & Allied Matters
|
22
|
Pharm. Prisca Amaka Onwumere
|
Commerce & Networking
|
23
|
Hon. Engr. Francis Chukwu
|
Project Monitoring- Okigwe Zone
|
24
|
Nkiruka Okafor Ezuma Oluoha
|
State Health Ins. Scheme
|
25
|
Chief Sam Ejiogu
|
Pools Betting & Gaming
|
26
|
Hon Sam Osuji (Barr)
|
Agricultural Loans
|
27
|
Chief Mrs. Josephine Nnoham
|
Women Mobilization
|
28
|
Mrs. Celia Osakwe Hibbert
|
Diaspora-America/Asia
|
29
|
Elder Aloysius Nnawugo
|
Diaspora-Europe
|
30
|
Dr. Samuelson Emehibe (Disabled)
|
Special Citizen
|
31
|
Dr. (Mrs.) Obianuju Nwokejiobi
|
Primary Health
|
32
|
Chief Kenneth Okafor
|
Transport & Motor Parks
|
33
|
Hon. Chief Tanana Biaduo-
|
Urban Water Supply
|
34
|
Hon. Daniel C. Ikpeazu-
|
Special Project
|
35
|
Chief Barr. Augustine Nnawuihe
|
Housing
|
36
|
Mr. Ikenna Nlemigbo
|
Sports & Youth Development
|
37
|
Chief Emeka Udegbulem
|
Finance
|
38
|
Hon. Ferdinand Uzodinma
|
Project Monitoring – Orlu Zone
|
39
|
Hon. Austen Nwachukwu
|
NASS Matters
|
40
|
Chief Regis Uwakwe
|
Special Duties
|
41
|
Mr. Chinedu Okonkwo
|
Special Mobilization
|
42
|
Hon. Charles Ejiogu
|
Oil Beeches, Abatoris & Agric. Prod. Pricing & Control
|
43
|
Nze Eddy Olewuike
|
Project Monitoring-Owerri Zone
|
44
|
Mr. Joseph Oputa
|
ISOPADEC
|
45
|
Hon. Oyibo Nwaneri
|
House of Assembly Liason
|
46
|
Chief Kingsley Ufere
|
Mining Matters
|
47
|
Chidi Onyewuchi
|
Skill Acquisition
|
48
|
Stanley Nwaloka
|
Voters Education & registration
|
49
|
Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe
|
Public Safety
|
50
|
Chief Perry Opara
|
Special Duties II
|
51
|
Group Capt. Pat Okibede
|
Pension Matters
|
52
|
Philip O.U. Okonkwo
|
Owerri Industrial Areas Development
|
53
|
Engr. Sam Nwaire
|
Power & Energy
|
54
|
Justices Remigious Okoye
|
Executive Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Services (IIRS)
|
55
|
Nwodu Lawrence Chukwuemeka
|
Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)
|
56
|
Mrs. Nina Nwaolu
|
Signage and Advertisement
|
57
|
Mrs. Florence Anichebe
|
Special Duties III
|
58
|
Jimmy Imo (KSC)
|
Imo State Liason Office, Abuja
|
59
|
Right Hon. Goodluck N. Opia
|
Coordinator Petroleum & Gas Matters
|
60
|
Igwe Benjamin
|
Electoral Matters
|
61
|
Barr Lordrick C. Eneh
|
Urban Development
|
62
|
Very. Rev. CNN Nwanebu
|
Religious Affairs
|
63
|
Bobby Uchechukwu Micheal
|
Entertainment
LIST OF SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO GOVERNOR
|
S/N
|
NAME
|
PORTFOLIO
|
1
|
Hajiya Fatima Hamza
|
Gender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Women)
|
2
|
Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim
|
Gender & Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men)
|
3
|
Lady Kate Osigwe
|
Primary School Rehabilitation
|
4
|
Evang. Treasure Ahanonu
|
Sanitation Owerri Urban
|
5
|
Eric Uwakwe
|
Youths
|
6
|
Ikegwuruka John Donald
|
Artisans and Technicians
|
7
|
Hon. Okiro Saviour S. Chima
|
Traffic Management
|
8
|
Charles Chinedu Akakem
|
Estate Development
|
9
|
Chinonye E. Agogbuo
|
Entertainment
|
10
|
Praise Oluchi Sonate
|
Sch. Hygiene & Health Education
|
11
|
Nwokedi Stamford Arinze
|
Public Enlightenment
|
12
|
Obioha Okwuonu
|
Protocol & Passages
|
13
|
Amanze B. Njemanze
|
Urban Development
|
14
|
Franklin Oparaji
|
Student Affairs
|
15
|
Charles Ebuonuma
|
Special Citizens
|
16
|
Hon. Nweke Chimezie
|
Road Rehabilitation & Monitoring
|
17
|
Hon. (Mrs.) Ibekwe Chika
|
Community Relations – Owerri Zone
|
18
|
Franca UZodinma
|
Special Duties – Domestics G/House
|
19
|
Engr. Chima Akuzie
|
Special Mobilization – Okigwe Zone
|
20
|
Barr. M. D. Zubairu
|
Legal
|
21
|
Hon. (Mrs.) Ihemdi Ngozi
|
Community Relations – Orlu Zone
|
22
|
Mr. Tony Akuneme
|
Information Technology
|
23
|
Mr. Modestus Nwankpa
|
Print Media – Local
|
24
|
Mr. Chidinma Oparaocha
|
Special Education & Orphanages
|
25
|
Gozie Nzeribe
|
Drainage & Desilting
|
26
|
Valentine Akubudike
|
Ada-Palm Matters
|
27
|
Ifeanyi Oruh
|
Rural Development
|
28
|
Nze James Chinagorom
|
Public Utilities
|
29
|
Eke Ikechukwu Henry
|
Tourism & Hospitality
|
30
|
Agasu Uchenna Emmanuel
|
Agro-Input Distribution
|
31
|
Mrs. Gloria Chinyere Igwe
|
Sustainable Development Goals
|
32
|
Hon. Mrs. Blessing Nwoba
|
Community Relations – Okigwe Zone
