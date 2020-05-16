Uzodimma appoints Okere Director-General, Imo State Orientation Agency

Okere’s appointment is with immediate effect and he replaces Martin Chinagorom Opara.

A graduate of Economics from the University of Calabar, Okere – journalist, prolific writer and author of several books, ranks among the best public affairs analysts in Nigeria today.

He was, at different times, political aide to several politicians, including Senator Arthur Nzeribe and former Governor Ikedi Ohakim.

Okere is expected to bring his wealth of experience in the private and public sectors to bear on the ISOA.