Uzodimma appoints Hon. Obodo Acting GM, Adapalm

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed Hon. Goddy Esom Obodo as the Acting General Manager of Adapalm (Nig.) Ltd, Ohaji.

Hon. Obodo, an indigene of Amafor-Umunwaku in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, takes over from the (retd) Gen. Austin Kalu Egwuagu-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Adapalm, which Governor Uzodimma constituted few months ago.

The IMC led by Gen. Egwuagu (retd), therefore, stands dissolved as the appointment of Hon. Obodo takes immediate effect.

Hon. Obodo is expected to assist the Government of Imo State under the watch of Distinguished Senator Uzodimma to make Adapalm (Nig.) Ltd a going concern in line with the Governor’s three “R” mantra – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery.

