Uyo Bishop assures on early exit of Coronavirus than predicted

By Eyo Akaiso, Uyo.

The Bishop of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Uyo diocese, Akwa Ibom State, Rt. Rev. Prince Asukwo Antai, JP has assured Christians that Coronavirus will not last as long as the scientists have predicted but will go sooner because God is still on the throne.

In the same token, even though he didn’t say when and how, the Bishop predicted that there will no more total lockdown across Nigeria as against the general impression that there may be marathon total lockdown due to increasing cases of Covid 19 pandemic on daily basis in the country.

“How soon will lockdown be over God has not told me but I can say that Coronavirus will not last as long as scientists have told us”, he said.

He gave the assurance while fielding questions from newsmen in his office on Friday.

Antai, who saw Coronavirus as Satan’s strategy to silence the church believed in a fortnight or thereabout there will be a positive development that will enable churches in Akwa Ibom state return to full worship.

The Bishop who returned to the country early March after a month stay in USA and went into 14days self isolation, said he only had full worship with his congregation on Easter Sunday and since the lockdown was ordered there had been no full worship.

” The worship of Anglican and Catholic churches is liturgical which means that the lockdown order has deprived the church of robust worship”, he lamented.

On how much the church has lost, he maintained that the church has lost nothing other than opportunity to fellowship with the faithful.

Away from the church the clergy man however efforts of both the Federal Government and Akwa Ibom state government in tackling the Covid 19 pandemic to ensure citizens are, urging people to abide by safety measures by the Nigerian center for disease control and that of the state.

“If statistics released are true for 200 people to die out of the Nigerian population of 200m the President has done well. The same is applicable to Akwa Ibom state that has lost only persons to the pandemic out of 5m population”.

Bishop Antai who was optimistic that if the governor could inject enough funds into the post Covid 19 economy can bounce back, took time to advise post Covid 19 economy reconstruction team on areas of attention.

According to him, the team led by a renown economist and former vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo should concentrate on poverty alleviation among the citizens, palliatives, tax waver for the poor, and encouragement of citizens to go into agriculture by providing them with farming inputs.

Teachers should be motivated to go into extra teaching to enable the pupils/students make up for the lost time. Those running churches in their parlour should be motivated to acquire larger space to encourage social distancing.

For a better society

Total Views: 60 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

