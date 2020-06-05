US withdraws plans to ban Chinese airlines

The United States is withdrawing plans to ban Chinese airlines from flying to the country after Beijing relaxed its rules for foreign carriers, broadcaster CNBC reported.

The US will still have some restrictions on Chinese flights, the report said.

The dispute comes amid rising tensions between the two economic giants. In recent weeks, the countries have been at odds over the coronavirus pandemic and China’s Hong Kong policies.

The U.S. government had on Wednesday said Chinese passenger planes would be suspended from flying to the country as of June 16, according to an order issued by the Trump administration.

The Department of Transportation said the move was a response to the “failure” of China to “permit U.S. carriers to exercise the full extent of their bilateral right to conduct scheduled passenger air services to and from China.”

The U.S. said China had not allowed its carriers to resume flights to the country after pausing the routes because of the coronavirus

U.S.-Chinese relations have soured in recent months amid tensions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing’s move to impose new national security legislation for Hong Kong.

(dpa/NAN)

For a better society

Total Views: 23 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

